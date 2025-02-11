Summary Liv Morgan picked up a nasty cut during a tag team match on RAW.

Despite the injury, Morgan powered through and was able to finish the match.

Morgan should recover in time for the Elimination Chamber, where she will compete for the chance to earn a world title match at WrestleMania.

Being aligned with one of the biggest heat magnets in the WWE in Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan is not exactly a crowd favorite. Being a member of The Judgment does not help either. But despite this, Morgan is still widely regarded as one of the best women's wrestlers in the WWE. She is an incredibly tough competitor and that was evident during the February 10th episode of Monday Night Raw.

Alongside Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan competed in a tag team match against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage Control. By the end of the match, the former Women's World Champion was wearing a crimson mask. She was later seen backstage with a nasty-looking gash on her right eye.

How Liv Morgan Picked Up Nasty Cut on RAW

An unfortunate accident saw Morgan bleeding midway through her match

Credit: WWE

The accident occurred when Rodriguez had Morgan in a powerbomb position and used her partner as a battering ram to attack their opponents. While doing so, it appears like Kai's knee inadvertently hit Morgan in her face. She immediately grabbed the right side of her head upon impact and was instantly bleeding.

Morgan did show tremendous resiliency. Despite blood dripping from her face, she was able to power through and finish the match. Sky, however, did pin her for the victory after hitting an Over-the-Moonsault. Fortunately, it appears like Morgan is okay. The former Women's World Champion was later seen chopping it up with her Judgment stablemates in the locker room. After the show, Morgan posted on Instagram to give WWE fans a closer look at her unfortunate injury.

Liv Morgan's Road to WrestleMania

Morgan will compete at Elimination Chamber