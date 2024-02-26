Highlights Liverpool's injury crisis has worsened after Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo both picked up injuries in the Carabao Cup final.

The severely depleted squad forced youth players to step up in the absence of key stars against Chelsea.

With an FA Cup tie against Southampton on the horizon, here's how the Reds are likely to line up.

Liverpool's injury crisis has worsened, with two new names joining their list of unavailable players following the Carabao Cup win on February 25. The Reds beat Chelsea 1-0 courtesy of a Virgil van Dijk header in the 117th minute - a moment that brought plenty of emotion for everyone associated with the Merseyside outfit.

With the trophy potentially being the last that Jurgen Klopp wins before he leaves Anfield at the end of the season, there was an added sense of elation in the celebrations following their triumph, with the squad and their coach performing a spine-tingling rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone with the club's fans inside Wembley.

The occasion was marred with a couple of setbacks, though, as Liverpool lost another two players to injury. Heading into the game, they were already without the likes of Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Dominick Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez, but they also lost Ryan Gravenberch during the contest, with the promising midfielder forced off in the first half. After the game, Wataru Endo was seen leaving Wembley on crutches and in a protective boot. Things are pretty dire at Anfield right now, and with so many injuries, they were forced to play several youth players against Chelsea at Wembley.

With the injuries piling up, attention turns to the Reds' FA Cup tie with Southampton on February 28 and speculation about who'll actually be fit enough to play during the game has already begun. We've come up with the most likely XI that will start on the day, taking into account all the players that are currently unavailable.

Liverpool's potential starting XI against Southampton Position Player GK Caoimhin Kelleher RB Conor Bradley CB Ibrahima Konate CB Virgil van Dijk LB Andy Robertson CM Alexis Mac Allister CM James McConnell CM Bobby Clark RW Harvey Elliot ST Cody Gakpo LW Luis Diaz

Goalkeeper

Caoimhin Kelleher

After losing Alisson to injury, Liverpool had to turn to Caoimhin Kelleher and there was a certain level of trepidation about whether the Irishman could fill the sizeable hole left by the Reds' number-one. The Brazilian has been massive for Klopp's side in recent years, so losing him should have been a massive blow.

That hasn't necessarily been the case, though. Kelleher has been fantastic in goal since coming into the side, and his performance in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea was responsible for their eventual victory. He's consistently putting in some very impressive performances, and it's hard to imagine Klopp will be selecting Adrian over him anytime soon.

Right-back

Conor Bradley

Similarly to Alisson, Liverpool losing Trent Alexander-Arnold should have been disastrous for the Reds, but the emergence of Conor Bradley as an elite prospect at right-back has prevented that from happening. The youngster has stormed onto the scene in the Premier League and is pulling off some fantastic performances right off the bat.

His ability and composure are well beyond his years, and it's quite apparent that he has a bright future and a promising career ahead of him. There are no right-backs in the team right now who are capable of replacing him, so he should remain in the lineup against Southampton on Wednesday.

Centre-back

Ibrahima Konate

While there are injuries all over the Liverpool squad, they've still got their strongest possible centre-back partnership available. Ibrahima Konate took some time bedding in at Anfield, but he's really hit his stride in the last year. These days, he's one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League.

The partnership he's forged with Virgil van Dijk at the back has been massive for the Reds and while the club also have Joe Gomez healthy and available for selection heading into Wednesday's FA Cup match, it's hard to imagine he'll be included over Konate.

Centre-back

Virgil van Dijk

One of the greatest centre-backs in Premier League history, Van Dijk has bounced back in a major way this year. After it appeared as though his time as an elite defender was coming to an abrupt end, he's come back and proved all the doubters wrong. He's returned to his best this season and is a colossal figure in the Liverpool back-line.

His performance in the Carabao Cup final was an all-time great showing. Aside from his winning goal, he was phenomenal at the back and showed why he's captain when he took charge and lead the young Reds team to such an incredible victory. There are few defenders in history who are capable of usurping Van Dijk in the Liverpool XI and none of them are at the club, so he should be safe to play against his former club.

Left-back

Andy Robertson

Recently making his return from injury, Andy Robertson put in a fine performance against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley and reminded the club what they'd been missing during his absence. His no-nonsense attitude has made him a firm fan favourite at Anfield, and while Kostas Tsimikas has performed admirably when covering for the Scot, he's still not quite on his level.

Robertson might not quite be as good as he has been in previous years with Liverpool, but he's still one of the best left-backs in the world. He's a key figure at Anfield and will likely be among the starting lineup again on Wednesday, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Central midfield

Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool's midfield is looking quite dire right now. With so many injuries to key players like Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago and now Endo, the only real elite star left to play in the middle of the park is Alexis Mac Allister. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man moved to Anfield last summer, and the signing has been quite a success so far.

He's shone under Klopp, and considering the number of key personnel currently on the shelf, his move has proven to be more important than anyone would have expected several months ago. Liverpool's young talents have certainly stepped up recently, but they still need a level of quality and Premier League experience in the lineup and that's why Mac Allister will likely be a guaranteed starter on Wednesday.

Central midfield

James McConnell

The lack of senior midfielders currently available saw James McConnell step up and play for Liverpool during the latter stages of the Carabao Cup final. The youngster put in a decent showing, and helped the Reds rally after they were put under some pressure from Chelsea in the final moments of the 90 minutes.

He was composed in the middle of the park, and if there are no senior midfielders other than Mac Allister available on Wednesday, there's no reason that the young star won't be entrusted with a starting position. Playing against a Championship team offers the chance to experiment as well, so he stands a good chance of being included.

Central midfield

Bobby Clark

Similarly to McConnell, Bobby Clark has benefitted from the injury crisis at Liverpool and has received valuable minutes in the side that he almost certainly wouldn't have seen otherwise. He played around 50 minutes for the club in the Carabao Cup final and was very impressive for them.

The youngster has plenty of promise, and rather than rush back any of the club's senior midfielders, Klopp might want to give Clark a start in the lineup and see what he can do if he's included from the start. So far, he's played seven times for the club this season but is yet to start a single game. This could be about to change.

Right-wing

Harvey Elliot

Harvey Elliot has been threatening to break through into the Liverpool lineup for several years now. After an incredible loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, he has been slowly integrating into the squad. A long-term injury set him back a bit, but he's now flourishing under Klopp, and the injuries to the squad saw him start the Carabao Cup final.

The sky is the limit for Elliot, and there's no telling just how far he'll go in his career. He's still just 20 years old, and while he'll likely be back out of the starting lineup once the likes of Salah and Jota make a full recovery, there's no reason to suggest he won't hold onto his place for the FA Cup game at the very least.

Striker

Cody Gakpo

While recent footage of Darwin Nunez celebrating Liverpool's Carabao Cup triumph suggests the forward might be playing sooner rather than later, it's hard to imagine Klopp will want to rush him back into the side and risk aggravating any existing injuries. With that being said, Cody Gakpo will likely retain his place in the starting lineup against Southampton.

The forward has started the last two games for Liverpool, and has done more than enough to keep hold of his place in the XI. Gakpo has scored 11 times this season, with goals in the Carabao Cup, the Premier League and the Europa League. He's yet to find the back of the net in the FA Cup, though, so he'll be itching to change that and should start against Southampton.

Left-wing

Luis Diaz

It's been quite a tumultuous season for Luis Diaz, with off-field drama clouding his campaign. He hasn't let that impact his performances on the pitch, though. The winger has scored 10 times so far, by far the most prolific season he's had at Anfield so far, and considering the lack of viable options up top for Liverpool right now, it's hard to imagine he won't start on Wednesday.

There's a star quality about Diaz, and he's still performing at a very high level, despite all the drama that's surrounded him this year. Considering he'd have a strong case to start even if Liverpool had a completely healthy side, there's no doubt he should be in the line-up against Southampton.