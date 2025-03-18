Liverpool may be on the march towards a 20th English top-flight title and only a second-ever Premier League crown under Arne Slot, but everything isn't positive on Merseyside. Despite the strong position the Reds find themselves in, supporters may not be in the mood to celebrate when the dust settles.

This is due to the club's poor handling of the contract situations of three of the biggest stars at Anfield. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all played key roles in any success the English giants have had since Jurgen Klopp's reign at the club began. However, all three men could be allowed to walk out of the door for free this summer.

With the very public nature of the contract situation, any Liverpool fan in their right mind would be starting to worry that there's a possibility that none of the trio renew their terms. It would be disastrous for Slot heading into his second season without his current captain, vice-captain and best player. With a massive rebuild waiting for the club's management, we've put together an XI that the Reds could realistically field next term.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Alisson, Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Guehi, Milos Kerkez