Arne Slot has had a wonderful start to his tenure as Liverpool manager, leading the Reds to the top of the Premier League table and the knockout rounds of the Champions League. The Dutch boss has exceeded many people's expectations after taking over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

One of the main positives during Slot's short reign thus far is the lack of an injury crisis. Klopp often had several first-team members missing for prolonged periods throughout his time on Merseyside, but his successor hasn't run into this problem yet.

While there will always be an element of luck in the number of injuries a team sustains throughout a campaign, there are some indicators that the healthy nature of the Reds' key stars could be down to the techniques of the new coaching staff.

Liverpool's Improved Injury Record

Van Dijk and Salah have played even more minutes despite their advancing ages

Per The Athletic, Ruben Peeters - who joined alongside Slot in the summer - has implemented several measures to try and keep players as fit and ready to play as possible. The lead physical performance coach's adaptations include more time spent in the gym, ice baths and yoga & hydrotherapy.

Liverpool Players' Minutes Played (Before February 3rd) Player 2023/24 Minutes 2024/25 Minutes Virgil van Dijk 2193 2790 Alisson Becker 2160 1789 Joe Gomez 2047 863 Mohamed Salah 2044 2776 Darwin Nunez 2012 1535 Luis Diaz 1970 2020 Trent Alexander-Arnold 1962 2292 Dominik Szoboszlai 1943 2019 Alexis Mac Allister 1786 2330 Ibrahima Konate 1783 1860 Cody Gakpo 1709 1937 Curtis Jones 1567 1492 Harvey Elliott 1518 404 Diogo Jota 1440 960 Ryan Gravenberch 1401 2663 Wataru Endo 1287 574 Kostas Tsimikas 1219 1089 Jarell Quansah 1186 796 Caiomhin Kelleher 1080 1350 Andy Robertson 808 2096 Conor Bradley 555 801 Federico Chiesa N/A 280

Slot and Klopp have different approaches to management, with the latter rotating far more than his successor has done so far. While Slot has stuck with his trusted starting XI whenever possible this campaign, it's partly because he's had the players fit and available to do so.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have been among the best-performing players in the Premier League this term, and both have played significantly more minutes than they had at this time last season. The two superstars - who are in their 30s - have been on the pitch for more than 2700 minutes, and haven't looked like they are running out of energy.

The robustness of the star players is also partly down to the individual training programmes they have all been given, as well as the longer training days and less intense schedules. Liverpool had lost 1383 days to injury by February 2024, but that number has reduced to just 483 days in 2025.

The likes of Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konate have all had prolonged spells on the sidelines since Slot took over at Anfield. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only recognised first-team member unavailable due to injury at the time of writing. That would have been seen as a rarity in previous years.

Information in this article is courtesy of The Athletic. Correct as of 05-02-25.