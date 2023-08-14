Highlights The Premier League has introduced new rules to clamp down on time-wasting, resulting in an increase in the number of minutes added on at the end of each half.

The goal is to have the ball in play for longer periods of time, as governing bodies want to see more action on the pitch.

While the opening weekend of matches showed some improvement, there is still room for progress in keeping the ball in play for a significant amount of time.

The Premier League has returned and there were plenty of changes both on-and-off the pitch. Three new clubs in the form of Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton, new kits, new players and new rules.

Ahead of the season, we explained how the Premier League was introducing a series of new rules for the new campaign.

One of the biggest changes is the clamping down of time-wasting.

As we saw in the 2022 World Cup, governing bodies want to see the ball in play more. It means that, like in Qatar, the number of minutes added on will increase dramatically. Instead of the usual three or four minutes at the end of each half, it will likely double towards six, seven or eight minutes as standard.

There is also a clampdown on time-wasting with players getting booked sooner and earlier in the match for delaying the restart.

Why is the Premier League clamping down on time-wasting?

Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer for officials' body PGMOL, explained the decision ahead of the season.

"People will have to understand that some behaviours that previously would have been managed or ignored will no longer be managed or ignored," Webb told BBC Sport.

"It is important our officials recognise, understand and differentiate between emotion and passion, but for too long officials have not been able to make that differentiation too well or they have turned a blind eye to certain things, maybe thinking it was the best way to deal with it, not make a fuss and not draw attention to what might have been perceived as an error on the field.

"But the power of example is so strong and all the numbers are travelling in the wrong direction around what is happening in the game. We are seeing grassroots officials having a bad experience too often. This has to change in our sport. We are determined collectively in our game to do this."

It means, in theory, the ball will be in play for longer. So, with the new rules in place is that what we witnessed? Well, a graphic has been posted following the matches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to show exactly how long matches lasted - and how long the ball was in play.

How long was the ball in play at each Premier League game?

Let’s take you through each one:

Burnley 0-3 Manchester City

Time of match: 103:06

Ball in play: 67:42

The opening game of the Premier League season also contained the highest ‘ball in play’ time at almost 68 minutes.

It helps that the match was so one-sided with Manchester City racing into a 2-0 lead in the first half. With 66% possession, City dominated proceedings and Burnley couldn’t really get close to them.

The match lasted 103 minutes - an additional 13 minutes at the end of both halves.

Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Time of match: 104:06

Ball in play: 62:16

Arsenal’s narrow win against Forest lasted longer than Burnley vs Man City but the ball was in play for five minutes less at 62 minutes and 16 seconds. It was still the second longest the ball was in play over the three days, though.

Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham

Time of match: 97:46

Ball in play: 54:44

The match at Bournemouth lasted the second shortest amount of time at just 97:46. But the 54:44 of ‘ball in play’ time was around average in the Premier League.

Brighton 4-1 Luton

Time of match: 98:06

Ball in play: 52:31

Brighton comfortably beat newly promoted Luton over the course of 98 minutes and six seconds. It was the second shortest in terms of ‘ball in play’ though at just 52:31.

Everton 0-1 Fulham

Time of match: 98:04

Ball in play: 53:16

With only an average of four minutes added on at the end of either half at Goodison Park, Everton’s loss to Fulham lasted just over 98 minutes. The home side would have wished the ball was in play a little longer than the 53 minutes too.

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

Time of match: 97:15

Ball in play: 52:09

Despite Roy Hodgson’s clash with Sheffield United’s Max Lowe, Palace’s win at Bramall Lane was the shortest match of the weekend at just 97:15. It was the shortest in terms of ‘ball in play’ too at 52:09.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Time of match: 107:44

Ball in play: 54:16

Newcastle’s 5-1 win over Aston Villa was the longest match of the Premier League weekend, lasting 107 minutes and 44 seconds. Six goals, serious injuries and VAR decisions contributed to the lengthy match. It was far from the lengthiest in terms of ‘ball in play’ though at just 54 minutes and 16 seconds meaning five games were actually longer in that sense.

Brentford vs Tottenham

Time of match: 105:21

Ball in play: 60:06

Brentford and Spurs played out a 2-2 draw, which was the second longest game of the weekend. There was an injury to Christian Romero and a Brentford penalty awarded by VAR which made up the 105 minutes and 21 seconds. It was the third longest ‘ball in play’ time just over an hour.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Time of match: 102:38

Ball in play: 58:03

Chelsea and Liverpool was the fifth match that exceeded 100 minutes in the Premier League at the weekend at 102 minutes and 38 seconds. The ball was in play for 58 of those minutes.

Richard Keys: A step in the right direction

In his latest blog, former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys felt it was a step in the right direction in terms of clamping down on time-wasting. However, he fears that the precedent set in the opening weekend won't last.

"I’m a big fan of the clampdown on time-wasting and cheating," he wrote. "It’s long overdue and if it irritates players and coaches alike then we’re doing something right. My fear is that it won’t last. In fact - despite Howard Webb’s assurances - I can guarantee that it won’t.

"But we made a start this past weekend. How did we do? The ‘longest’ game was at Newcastle, but we still didn’t manage to keep the ball in play more than 54 minutes.

"At Brentford the match ran for a little over 105 mins. The ball was in play for more than 60 mins. That’s what we should be looking to achieve everywhere."