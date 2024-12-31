West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen will be out injured for at least six weeks after suffering a metatarsal injury, GIVEMESPORT sources have been told.

The England international was forced off during the second half of the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday night, which left the Hammers sitting in 13th place with just 23 points at the halfway stage of the season.

Manager Julen Lopetegui has come under severe pressure for his job since replacing David Moyes in the summer, with fans hugely dissatisfied by the performance of the team despite an expensive summer assembling a squad in his image, and the Spaniard has now been hit with a major blow that will see his captain miss a large chunk of the rest of the season.

West Ham released a statement on New Year's Eve to reveal the extent of the injury and said he would be ruled out heading into the new year, but GIVEMESPORT sources can reveal that the 28-year-old will be sidelined for "at least six weeks" as a result of the injury.

It was initially hoped the injury wouldn't be too serious, with the club already limited on options in attack following the big car crash suffered by striker Michail Antonio who will now be sidelined for at least a year. Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug has also suffered with injuries this season, although he has recently returned to the team and scored his first goal for the club in a 3-1 defeat to Leicester at the start of December.

With Bowen now unlikely to return to action before February, he could miss as many as eight games for the Hammers as they look to climb the table.

West Ham are set to face off with Manchester City, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brentford in the Premier League, while they will also face Villa in the FA Cup in that time too. Should they beat Villa, they would face an FA Cup fourth-round fixture also.