Novak Djokovic is set to miss a "couple of months" with a torn hamstring that could see him return in time for the French Open in May, according to a report from ESPN's Chris Fowler.

Djokovic retired from his semi-final match against world No.2 Alexander Zverev after losing the first set 7-6 (7-5), which lasted 80 minutes. The Serbian was then booed as he left the court, responding by mockingly waving to the crowd.

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open so far Round Opponent Score First round N. Basavareddy 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Second round J. Faria 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 Third round T. Machac 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 Fourth round J. Lehecka 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 Quarter-final C. Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 Semi-final A. Zverev 6-7 (Walkover)

In search of a record-extending 11th Grand Slam title in Melbourne, Djokovic, under his new coach Andy Murray, was determined to further cement his legacy, but an injury sustained in the first set of his quarter-final victory against Carlos Alcaraz halted those ambitions.

Many analysts in the media suggested that the 37-year-old was playing up the injury to catch his opponents off guard, to which Djokovic replied with an X-ray of his injury on social media, captioned: "Thought I'd leave this here for all the sports injury 'experts' out there."

The Serbian may not play again until the French Open