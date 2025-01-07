West Ham United’s decision to change managers is impacting their position in the transfer market - but there is intent to ensure the squad at the London Stadium is improved by the end of the month.

We revealed on GMS how Julen Lopetegui was one heavy defeat from losing his job, and the Hammers' 4-1 loss to Manchester City has led to chairman David Sullivan intensifying his move to bring Graham Potter in as the next boss.

Sullivan has spent the past couple of months dithering over Lopetegui’s situation and has been frustrated at the lack of identity the team has shown.

The nature of their defeats have bordered on embarrassing and the fact there has also been so much friction with first-team stars - including Mohammed Kudus, Jean-Clair Todibo and Niclas Fullkrug - has not helped.

Despite the managerial upheaval, West Ham’s transfer priorities remain largely unchanged, with the east Londoners determined to strengthen key areas.

A new striker remains the top priority, but progress on recruitment has slowed due to the ongoing uncertainty over who will be in the dugout.

One name that continues to be linked with the club is Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson. West Ham are monitoring his situation closely and have expressed interest in a potential loan deal, depending on how their Premier League counterparts handle his future.

Related Exclusive: West Ham 'Interested' in Beating Arsenal and Fulham to £100m Star West Ham United are genuine admirers of Evan Ferguson and want to beat Arsenal and Fulham in the race for his signature

They are being kept in the loop over any decisions made on his exit. The Hammers feel they are the best-fitted club for him, while Arsenal and Chelsea are not expected to try to sign him, as it stands.

In midfield, it is true that West Ham are exploring several options to add depth. Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have both emerged as potential loan targets, with the club likely to secure one of the two before the transfer window closes.

Burnley’s Josh Brownhill remains on the Hammers' radar, though we understand the midfielder is weighing up offers from overseas clubs, which could complicate any potential deal.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 07-01-25.