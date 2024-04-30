Highlights The Giants struggled generating yards after the catch in 2023, impacting the offense's playmaking and efficiency.

Nabers is a dynamic player with exceptional YAC ability and will be used to revive the Giants' offense.

Nabers led NCAA receivers in explosive receptions and receiving first downs in 2023.

Generating yards after the catch is a crucial aspect of a successful passing offense in football. Not only does it alleviate pressure on quarterbacks by allowing them to throw shorter passes with the expectation that playmakers will pick up additional yardage, but it also helps sustain drives and create explosive plays.

For quarterbacks, having receivers who excel at gaining yards after the catch can make their job significantly easier, as they can rely on shorter, higher-percentage throws to move the chains and keep the offense on the field.

However, the New York Giants struggled in this area last season, which contributed to a lack of explosive plays and hindered their offensive efficiency. With receivers unable to consistently generate yards after the catch, the offense often stalled, putting extra pressure on Daniel Jones and limiting the offense's ability to sustain drives.

Recognizing the pressing need to enhance their receiving corps, the Giants selected Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in this year's draft, identifying him as the ideal addition to rejuvenate their wide receiver group.

Nabers stands out for his exceptional skill set, particularly his ability to create yards after the catch, offering hope for a more dynamic and explosive offense in the Big Apple in the 2024 season.

Giants' Yards After Catch Woes

The Giants generated the third-fewest yards after the catch last season

© Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last season, the Giants found themselves facing significant challenges with the firepower of their offense, as their struggles to generate significant yardage after the ball was caught hindered their ability to create explosive plays and sustain drives.

Without the ability to consistently turn short receptions into large gains, they were often in unfavorable down-and-distance situations, putting additional pressure on their offense to convert on critical plays. As a result, their offensive rhythm suffered, and they struggled to maintain momentum throughout games.

According to PFF, the Giants struggled significantly in key offensive metrics last season. They ranked among the lowest in the NFL in yards after the catch, generating the third-fewest in the league. Additionally, their 141 receptions resulting in a first down were dead last. They also ranked fourth from the bottom in explosive receptions (15+ yard receptions), and their 46 missed tackles forced on receptions ranked 25th in the league.

Giants Receiving Production in 2023 (PFF) Category NFL Rank Yards After Catch 30th (1,646) First Down Receptions 32nd (141) Explosive Receptions 29th (66) Missed Tackles Forced 25th (46)

These statistics underscore the team's glaring deficiencies, painting a stark picture of their struggles on offense. The lack of firepower and explosive playmakers hindered their ability to sustain drives and create big plays, leaving the Giants in need of a significant overhaul to revitalize their offensive abilities.

Yards After the Catch Magic

Nabers had the 3rd-most YAC among any Power 5 receiver last season

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Nabers is an electric athlete, known for his exceptional abilities with the ball in his hands. He possesses the rare talent to turn routine receptions into explosive plays, making him a constant threat to score every time he touches the ball.

According to PFF, Nabers generated the third-most receiving yards after the catch among any Power Five wideout last season, showcasing his ability to rack up yards and make defenders miss in open space. His agility, speed, and vision make him a nightmare for opposing defenses, as he consistently finds ways to create big gains after the catch.

Most Yards After the Catch among Power Five WRs in 2023 (PFF) Player YAC Luther Burden III (Missouri) 718 Malik Washington (Virginia) 710 Malik Nabers (LSU) 580 Isaiah Williams (Illinois) 553 Elijhah Badger (Arizona State) 546

In comparison, Darius Slayton led the Giants in yards after the catch last season, but his 302 yards ranked 64th league-wide. Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller had the third and fourth most yards after the catch for the Giants last season, respectively. However, Barkley is now a Philadelphia Eagle, and all signs are pointing towards Darren Waller retiring, leaving a significant void in the Giants' YAC production.

Giants YAC Leaders in 2023 (PFF) Player YAC Darius Slayton 302 Wan'Dale Robinson 291 Saquon Barkley 248 Darren Waller 217 Daniel Bellinger 139

With Nabers' arrival, the Giants are banking on his ability to fill this gap and inject new life into their offense. Since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018, the Giants haven't had a receiver eclipse 800 yards in a season, and Nabers will have the best chance yet to break that streak thanks to a large target share and his ability to create after the catch thanks to his short area quickness.

Nabers' Explosive Touch: Transforming the Giants' Passing Game

Nabers led all NCAA receivers in explosive receptions last season

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

With yards after the catch comes first downs and explosive plays, and Nabers is the ultimate chain mover, consistently producing massive gains for his team. His electrifying playmaking ability transforms routine receptions into game-changing moments on the field.

According to PFF, Nabers topped all NCAA receivers in explosive receptions last season with an impressive total of 43. Additionally, he led all NCAA receivers in receptions resulting in a first down, with 69, showcasing his remarkable knack for moving the chains effectively and keeping drives alive.

Nabers' elusiveness and agility forced 30 missed tackles on receptions, ranking him third among all NCAA receivers in this category.

Malik Nabers among NCAA WRs in 2023 (PFF) Category NCAA Rank Explosive Receptions 1st (43) Receiving First Downs 1st (69) Missed Tackles Forced on Receptions 3rd (30)

Nabers' arrival heralds a new era for the Giants' receiving corps, promising a resurgence in their ability to generate yards after the catch and create explosive plays. His exceptional skills bring a fresh dynamic to the offense. As the Giants look to rebound from their previous struggles, Nabers stands poised to play a pivotal role in rejuvenating the team's performance and igniting their offensive firepower.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.