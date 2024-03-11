Highlights Manchester City enjoyed a sensational run, defeating Arsenal along the way to secure their third consecutive Premier League title.

Arsenal's draw with Man City and losses to Brighton and Nottingham Forest dashed their title hopes during the closing weeks.

Liverpool ended the season strong but narrowly missed out on a Champions League spot.

The 2023/24 Premier League season has been a joy to watch so far, and the final couple of months are shaping up to be even more dramatic with only 10 games left to play. Fans are faced with the most exciting title race in a while, as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all in with a chance of getting their hands on English football's most coveted prize.

There's an intriguing dogfight at the bottom of the table too, with Luton Town breathing down Nottingham Forest's neck as they try to avoid the drop. Burnley and Sheffield United look almost certain to go straight back to the Championship given their poor form this term.

That said, it's proceedings at the summit of the table that's captured the fans' imagination. Cast your mind back to last season. Arsenal were leading the way with 10 games left and Mikel Arteta's side looked as if they were destined to secure their first league title since 2004 until Pep Guardiola's City found vital form when it mattered to pip the Gunners.

Let's take a closer look at how Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool performed during the final weeks of the 2022-23 season. Will history repeat itself 12 months later?

Manchester City

W:8, D:1, L:1 | Points: 25

In City's final 10 games of last season, the Manchester giants enjoyed a nine-game unbeaten run, which kicked off with a crucial away win against strugglers Southampton, followed by a comfortable victory at home to Leicester City.

The biggest match of their last 10 league games came in a top-of-the-table showdown with the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium. City delivered a masterclass to overwhelm the league leaders, which appeared to strike a huge psychological blow in the title race.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have won the most Premier League points (688) than any other side since Pep Guardiola took over in 2016.

The confrontation, billed as a potential title-decider, turned into an embarrassingly one-sided affair due to a breathtaking performance from star man Kevin De Bruyne.

The win seemed to spark even more confidence in Guardiola's men, winning their next four games before they were officially crowned champions. Following Arsenal's defeat to Nottingham Forest on May 20, the result handed the title to the Blues. A day later, they went on to defeat Chelsea, before dropping points to Brighton and Brentford in their final two games of the campaign.

How Man City performed in the final 10 Premier League games of 2022-23 Game Date Opponent Home/Away Result 1. 08/04/2023 Southampton Away W - 4-1 2. 15/04/2023 Leicester City Home W - 3-1 3. 26/04/2023 Arsenal Home W - 4-1 4. 30/04/2023 Fulham Away W - 2-1 5. 03/05/2023 West Ham Home W - 3-0 6. 06/05/2023 Leeds United Home W - 2-1 7. 14/05/2023 Everton Away W - 3-0 8. 21/05/2023 Chelsea Home W - 1-0 9. 24/05/2023 Brighton & Hove Albion Away D - 1-1 10. 28/05/2023 Brentford Away L - 0-1

Arsenal

W:4, D:3, L:3 | Points: 15

Arsenal's win over Leeds United was their seventh victory in a row in the league. With the Gunners full of confidence, it was surprising that they failed to push on in their quest for the title. Draws against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton didn't help their case ahead of the club's clash with Man City on April 26.

The defeat to Guardiola's side saw the north London outfit hold a two-point lead at the top over City, who had two games in hand. Wins against Chelsea and Newcastle gave Arteta's men a small chance of hope of winning the league. A shock home defeat to Brighton was followed up with a narrow 1-0 loss away to Nottingham Forest - which officially ended the club's hopes of winning their first title since 2004.

Before their loss against Guardiola's men, the Gunners had only lost three times all season, but their defeats to City, Brighton and Forest in their final 10 games, as well as the three draws capped off a disappointing end to their campaign. A small consolation, they did manage to win their final match - a 5-0 thrashing against Wolverhampton Wanderers - but it didn't matter at all.

How Arsenal performed in the final 10 Premier League games of 2022-23 Game Date Opponent Home/Away Result 1. 01/04/2023 Leeds United Home W - 4-1 2. 09/04/2023 Liverpool Away D - 2-2 3. 16/04/2023 West Ham Away D - 2-2 4. 21/04/2023 Southampton Home D - 3-3 5. 26/04/2023 Manchester City Away L - 4-1 6. 02/05/2023 Chelsea Home W- 3-1 7. 07/05/2023 Newcastle United Away W - 2-0 8. 14/05/2023 Brighton & Hove Albion Away L - 3-0 9. 20/05/2023 Nottingham Forest Away L - 1-0 10. 28/05/2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers Home W - 5-0

Liverpool

W:7, D:3, L:0 | Points: 24

When looking at Liverpool's last 10 results of the 2022/23 campaign, you'd think that they would be challenging for the Premier League title. In reality, the Reds were in a battle to qualify for the final Champions League spot. In their first 19 games of the season, Klopp's side had already lost six times.

That said, they completely turned their misfortunes around in the second half of the campaign, particularly in the last 10 games. Following the club's draw against Arsenal on April 9, the Reds would go on to win their next six games over the likes of West Ham, Tottenham and Brentford before drawing to Aston Villa.

Their final game of the season saw the Merseyside outfit play out an epic 4-4 draw with relegated Southampton. Despite the club's success towards the back end of the campaign, it wasn't enough to qualify for the Champions League as they finished just three points behind fourth place Newcastle.