Bayern Munich fans unfurled a banner inside the Etihad Stadium calling for ‘autocrats’ to leave football during the first leg of their club’s Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

The travelling Bayern fans watched as their team suffered a 3-0 defeat against Pep Guardiola’s revered side.

Rodri opened the scoring for the hosts with a stunning left-footed strike from outside the box. Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland also found the net in the second half to leave Man City with one foot in the semi-finals.

The two teams go head-to-head again for the second leg next Wednesday night at the Allianz Arena.

Only a capitulation would prevent the reigning Premier League champions from advancing to the last four.

What did Bayern Munich fans' banner say vs Man City?

Towards the end of the match, Bayern fans unfurled a banner containing a strong message for their opponents’ owners.

“Glazers, Sheikh Mansour - All Autocrats Out,” it said. “Football belongs to the people.”

City have been owned by Sheikh Mansour since 2008. Under his ownership the club soon went from Premier League strugglers to European heavyweights.

The Manchester-based club had only won England’s top division title on two occasions - back in 1937 and 1968 - prior to the takeover.

But they are currently the Premier League’s dominant side, having won the title six times since 2012.

How did Man City fans react to Bayern fans' banner?

Per the Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney, City fans responded to the banner by chanting Mansour’s name.

In a follow-up tweet, Delaney added: “City immediately scored the second. Quite a symbolic moment that explains a lot in modern football right now.”

Goal’s Richard Martin added that City fans booed the banner before chanting: "Sheikh Mansour my lord”.

A video posted on Twitter shows Man City fans singing the chant in question:

Will Man City finally win the Champions League?

City are certainly the favourites to win this season’s Champions League.

The European Cup is the one trophy that continues to evade the Citizens but they look almost unstoppable right now.

If they defeat Bayern over two legs, they will then face the winners of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea tie in the semis.

However, Guardiola’s team fear nobody right now. They are the team that none of their potential opponents want to face.

As well as gunning for Champions League success, City are also in the frame to win both the Premier League and the FA Cup, too.

A historic treble for the Mansour-owned club is certainly a distinct possibility.