Highlights Manchester United's missed chance at signing Haaland for £4 million was a costly error for the Red Devils.

United could have signed the prolific forward for the bargain fee but somehow messed the deal up in the most calamitous of circumstances.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer also advised Man Utd to sign Haaland for cheap after working alongside the forward at Molde.

Imagine a world where Erling Haaland played in Manchester – but on the red side. It’s an idea that was flirted with by Manchester United before he made his high-profile switch from Borussia Dortmund to Man City, while many associated with the Old Trafford outfit often ponder over the club’s lack of awareness and complacency regarding the transfer with disbelief.

Since arriving in England, the Norway international has been nothing short of sensational and cemented his status as one of the best strikers in world football. Albeit not at the same ungodly rate, the Leeds-born talisman’s 2023/24 season – when not halted by injury – started off in the same manner.

In 27 appearances, Haaland has notched 21 goals and six assists at the time of writing. But would his goalscoring be at the same level if he was playing in red rather than sky blue? Thanks to the nature of the rivalry between the two Premier League heavyweights, it will unlikely ever come to fruition. But Manchester United had their chance – and they well and truly fluffed it.

The reason Man Utd missed out on Haaland

There was a mix-up across different time zones

So, why was it that the Red Devils fumbled what could be considered one of the best deals in world football? The story all starts with a fresh-faced Haaland and Tommy Moller Nielsen, one of the club’s most senior scouts whose specialty was Scandinavia, some five-and-a-half years ago in June 2018, a report in The Times states.

Described as the biggest ‘one that got away’, Haaland was whiskers away from becoming a Manchester United star after Nielsen and Erling’s father, Alfie, conversed during Norway’s friendly against Panama. Despite Haaland being sidelined via injury, he was the centre of attention for the Manchester United staff member. A meeting between Haaland, his father and his representative, Jim Solbakken, was scheduled for the morning after the game with his eventual destination Red Bull Salzburg in Norway’s capital, Oslo – but Nielsen, a representative for Manchester United, was one step ahead.

During the match, he was invited into hospitality by a friend of Bryan King, a former Tottenham Hotspur scout, and was, coincidentally, sat next to Alfie. The report suggests that they both got on like a house on fire. By the time they finished their informal chat, an agreement – worth £4.3 million – was in place for Haaland to seal his Old Trafford move. Nielsen was, as expected, chuffed to bits with his business and King noted that he remembers being told that the deal was done.

“He was so happy. In the car back to his hotel, he was saying, ‘The deal is done, Kingy. It’s all done.’”

A call at 9am the next day had been arranged – but it was understood by all parties that if there was no call, Haaland and his father would go ahead with the Salzburg meeting. Manchester United were too lacklustre in their approach, however, and Nielsen desperately tried to alert senior club figures, who were still in England.

John Murtough, who was the club’s director of development at the time, eventually got in touch with Solbakken at 10am – but it was all too little and too late. Thanks to the one-hour time difference between England and Norway, the club were a step behind Salzburg in the race for his signature and he was then Austria-bound.

Erling Haaland’s career so far

Striker has played for four different senior sides

What more is there to say about Haaland other than he does what he’s paid the big bucks to do better than his peers: score bucket-loads of goals. Emerging as a youngster in the Bryne youth set-up, the one-time Champions League winner was an instant hit, despite not notching either a goal or an assist.

His obvious talent was spotted by Molde – and during his time spent plying his trade for the Norwegian side, he managed to score 20 goals in 50 games, with all those appearances coming under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stewardship. His moderate return piqued the interest of Salzburg and the Austrian club managed to beat Manchester United to his signature in quite obscure fashion.

Erling Haaland - Senior Career Statistics Club Molde RB Salzburg Dortmund Man City Cost £85,511 £6.84m £17.10m £51.31m Appearances 50 27 89 80 Cost per appearance £1,710 £253,333 £192,135 £641,375 Goals 20 29 86 73 Assists 6 7 23 15 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 18/02/24

Haaland – firmly in the eye of Europe’s elite sides by this point – hit red-hot form at the Red Bull Arena with 29 goals and seven assists in 27 games. Borussia Dortmund then came calling and that’s when his goalscoring exploits were in their full ascendancy. He ended his stint in Germany with 86 goals and 23 assists under his belt as Manchester City lodged a bid worth £51.5 million – which, in hindsight, can be considered a remarkable coup.

In his inaugural season in England’s top flight, Haaland took to life like a duck to water – and reached unprecedented heights from a goalscoring perspective. Scoring 52 goals in 53 games across all competitions – and broke the record for the most goals scored by a sole player in a Premier League season with 35.

Solskjaer claimed Man Utd 'ignored' his advice

Former boss told club to sign Haaland for £4m

During his 149-game tenure as the boss at Old Trafford, Solskjaer endured a somewhat hodgepodge stint. Having left on a sour note in November 2021, the former forward – whose heroics were best showcased in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich – would have enjoyed success aplenty with Haaland leading his line.

And that’s what he had ordered – even before he took over from Jose Mourinho in 2018. The lovable Norwegian revealed, per Mail Online, that he told Manchester United to snare the signature of Haaland, all when he was available for £4 million, which, in hindsight, is a measly figure of money for someone of his stature. Solskjaer stated that he gave advice to the club around six months before taking charge after taking the goal-getting centre-forward, now regarded as one of the best players in world football, under his wing at Molde.

Fully aware of Haaland’s enormous potential, albeit at an early stage of his now-flourishing career, Solskjaer’s advice was ignored by the club’s hierarchy, which left the door ajar for Red Bull Salzburg and eventually Borussia Dortmund before Manchester City shelled out £51.2 million for his reliable source of goals last season.

“I called United about six months before I took over and told them that I'd got this striker that we had but they didn't listen. I asked for £4million for Haaland but they didn't sign him.”

Erling Haaland's record against Manchester United Competition Premier League FA Cup Games 3 1 Wins 2 1 Draws 0 0 Losses 1 0 Goals 5 0 Assists 3 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 18/02/24

Per Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer, described as a ‘good guy’ by Haaland, was quick to congratulate the forward on his career-defining move when he swapped the bright lights of the Signal Iduna Park for – at least in Solskjaer’s eyes – the incorrect side of Manchester.

“When I signed with City he congratulated me and wrote to me 'Good luck on going to the wrong side of Manchester'. We talk sometimes. As you know, he had a huge impact on my career when I was at Molde. He's a good guy.”

Rasmus Hojlund: Man Utd's Haaland alternative

The young Dane was signed for £72m

All while Haaland was thriving under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City last season and firing on all cylinders, the Red Devils were still enduring their long-standing problems up top – especially in terms of scoring goals. Marcus Rashford shouldered the majority of the goalscoring burden with the Englishman netting 30 goals across all competitions.

As such, they opted to take a punt on the young – and relatively inexperienced – striker, Rasmus Hojlund. Young Scandinavian strikers have been all the rage since Haaland emerged as one of Dortmund’s key stars and Manchester United’s capture of the 21-year-old Dane is just more proof of that.

Signed from Italian club Atalanta for £72 million, Hojlund struggled to adjust to the thrills and spills of the English top flight upon his arrival, but has begun to find his feet. His talent was never in doubt as he injected life into a lax front line, but given that he has scored four goals in the same number of games in 2024 – with two assists added to his CV, too – Manchester United fans may believe they have their own answer to the imperious Haaland.