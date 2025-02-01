Summary FFP was replaced by PSR in 2015/16, meaning Premier League clubs can't lose more than £105m.

Financial Fair Play (FFP) was replaced by Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) in the 2015/16 season. The rules ensure that every Premier League club who has spent the last three seasons in the top-flight can't lose more than £105 million. This permitted loss limit doesn't include some costs such as stadium infrastructure, the women's team and the academy.

Everton and Nottingham Forest breached PSR last season, and Manchester United were under threat for the three-year period up to 2023/24 after reporting significant losses over the past few seasons. The Red Devils avoided a PSR breach due to various mitigating factors, which will be outlined here.

Mitigating Factors That Ensured Man Utd Avoided PSR Breach

Ratcliffe sale went through in February 2024

Premier League clubs were assessed over a three-year period ending on 30th June 2024. During this time, clubs who spent the last three seasons in the top-flight were only allowed to lose £105 million. In September 2024, the Red Devils announced that they had lost £113.2m for the 2023/24 financial year. This followed losses of £28.7m and £115.5m in the 2022/23 and 2021/22 seasons, respectively.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS acquired a 25% stake in the club in February 2024, which was one of the mitigating factors. The club were given an allowance of around £35m related to the INEOS share sale. Upon his arrival, the English businessman also made 250 people redundant, which is estimated to save the club around £35m a year. United were also given an exceptional allowance of £40m for losses during Covid in the 2021/22 season. By providing the Red Devils with these allowances, they were able to stay above the PSR line, avoiding a points deduction in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Covid-19 claim made by the Red Devils was accepted by the Premier League but not by UEFA. United's claim was double the amount of all other 19 English top-flight clubs combined, meaning it was rejected by the governing body in Europe. They were given a fine of €300,000 (approximately £250,000) for breaching the UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

United recorded a record revenue of £661.8m in the 2023/24 financial year, a small increase on the £648.4m registered in the previous campaign. In a statement on 11th September, the recently appointed CEO Omar Berrada said:

“The club remains committed to, and in compliance with, both the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and Uefa’s financial fair play regulations. “We are working towards greater financial sustainability and making changes to our operations to make them more efficient, to ensure we are directing our resources to enhancing on-pitch performance. “Ultimately, the strength of Manchester United is driven by the passion and loyalty of our supporters. Our clear objective is to return the club to the top of European football. Everyone at the club is aligned on a clear strategy to deliver sustained success both on and off the pitch, for the ultimate benefit of our fans, shareholders, and hugely diverse range of stakeholders.”

Man Utd - Season-by-Season Losses Season Financial loss League finish 2021/22 £28.7m 6th 2022/23 £115.5m 3rd 2023/24 £113.2m 8th

United in Danger of Breaching PSR in the Future

Berrada has warned fans about United's PSR problems

On 23rd January 2025, United wrote to their supporters, warning that the club are in danger of breaching the Premier League's financial rules in future seasons. Since the 2018/19 campaign, the Red Devils have lost £373 million, which has led to the aforementioned redundancy scheme and a rise in ticket prices. The letter to the club's supporters' groups read:

"We are currently making a significant loss each year totalling over £300 million in the past three years. This is not sustainable and if we do not act now we are in danger of failing to comply with PSR/FFP (Financial Fair Play) requirements in future years and significantly impacting our ability to compete on the pitch. "We will get back to a cash positive position as soon as possible and we will have to make some difficult choices to get there."

The rise in ticket prices, announced in November, saw the lowest-priced tickets at Old Trafford increase to £66, compared to £40 previously. This has led to widespread criticism from supporters' groups, including the Manchester United Supporters Trust (M.U.S.T). On 27th January, they released the following statement directed at the INEOS-led management:

"As you consider forthcoming decisions on match ticketing policies and pricing, we urge you to pause and carefully reflect on the timing, potential consequences, and long-term impact of any major changes," "A price increase or significant ticketing policy changes would land very badly with fans at this time. Negative sentiment comes with financial costs, as discontent escalates into active protests and disillusionment. "This discontent could lead to outright rebellion, with consequences not just for matchday revenues but also for sponsor relations and the club's global brand."

