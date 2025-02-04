Manchester United staff were relieved the club did not sell Alejandro Garnacho in the January transfer window, as they believe it would have caused uproar among supporters, Manchester Evening News has revealed.

The Red Devils received interest from Napoli and Premier League rivals Chelsea but never advanced in negotiations to part ways with the 20-year-old winger, despite suggestions that he was ‘more likely to leave than stay’ before the transfer deadline.

United instead loaned out forwards Marcus Rashford and Antony, and another departure would have left their attacking options worryingly thin, given that Garnacho is one of only four first-team forwards remaining at the club.

Garnacho Stays at Man United

Carrington staff ‘relieved’

According to Manchester Evening News, the club would have found it impossible to present Garnacho’s potential departure as a positive, considering he is one of their most promising academy graduates in recent years.

This is despite the fact that selling the winger would have generated ‘pure profit’ and given United more financial flexibility to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s squad in January.

Garnacho has fought his way back into the starting XI after being dropped from the squad for United’s clash with Manchester City in December and has since become a regular under Amorim.

The 20-year-old has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

United had a relatively quiet winter transfer window, bringing in young defenders Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven to reinforce Amorim’s backline.

The Red Devils have lost Lisandro Martinez to a potentially season-ending injury, while Luke Shaw remains sidelined after suffering another setback last year.

United sit 13th in the Premier League after 24 games and will next face Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man United Stats (2024/25) Games 36 Goals 8 Assists 6 Minutes played 2,063

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-02-25.