New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will, no doubt, have one eye on next summer’s transfer window after putting pen to paper that sees him take charge of his first game, after the November international break, against Ipswich Town - a side led by Kieran McKenna who was once on the list of potential Erik ten Hag replacements.

What his predecessor Ten Hag has left him with is a squad devoid of confidence who are languishing in 14th place after nine Premier League games. They may have enjoyed an emphatic victory against Steve Cooper's Leicester in the League Cup, but the wider picture offers all manner of club-wide issues.

Whether Lisboa-born Amorim, by the time next summer comes around, will follow in the footsteps of Ten Hag and raid his former club Sporting CP or invest in the exuberance of youth remains unknown but - for now, at least - he has his current crop to dip his hands into.

But who could he choose to line up in his first outing as Old Trafford chief? Taking into consideration his willingness to play a 3-4-3/3-4-2-1, current injuries and each player's respective lay-off times, here are three potential XI’s the Portuguese boss could opt for at Portland Road.

Fernandes in a Double Pivot with Mainoo

Diallo and Amass could get a chance

Andre Onana will continue to be the club’s go-to man between the sticks given how well he has started the current campaign, keeping four clean sheets thus far. Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are expected to be the back trio in front of him – especially with Leny Yoro still recovering from an injury picked up in their United States-based pre-season tour.

In the right-wing back berth is Diogo Dalot, who has proved his versatility over the years by playing on the left-hand side of the defence, despite being a right-back by trade. On the opposite flank, youngster Harry Amass could be given a chance to nail down the spot on the left with Luke Shaw, who has previously lauded Amass with praise, still injured on the sidelines.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim is the sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.

Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte could form his double pivot but that, of course, could hamper the former’s creative exploits, but Dalot’s defensive ability could allow him to progress and be a threat. Amad Diallo, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford could line up in a three-man constellation in Amorim’s first outing at the helm of the Old Trafford outfit, with the former on the right and the latter on the left.

Zirkzee Fills One of the Inside Forward Roles

Garnacho on the opposite flank

With Maguire, at the time of writing, out nursing an injury, there is every chance that his former partner in crime Victor Lindelof – who started his side’s 5-2 League Cup victory over Leicester City – could be given the keys in the centre of the back four with De Ligt and Lindelof either side of the Swede.

Noussair Mazraoui could slot in the right-wing back role given his evident athleticism shown since his summer arrival. Proven this season, the Moroccan has been a reliable performer for the 13-time Premier League champions and could offer a high-octane option out on the right with Dalot taking to the bench after a suspect start to the campaign.

Ugarte, thanks to his existing relationship with the 39-year-old, is set to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Amorim’s arrival and is likely to be one of the first names on the team sheet as he is accustomed to the new manager’s style of play – which is, admittedly, different to what the rest of his teammates are used to.

What Amorim could opt for is using Joshua Zirkzee to optimise his favourable assets, including the Dutchman’s link-up play and Velcro-like touch, by playing him as one of the inside forwards. Since the 2024/25 campaign got underway, the ex-Bologna man has proven that goalscoring is not his forte.

Hojlund, elsewhere, could thrive in that role, mimicking what Amorim has relied on Gyokeres for over the last 18 months. The Dane’s connection with Garnacho is becoming seamless, and the latter could nail himself down as Amorim’s first choice on the left wing.

Garnacho Plays at Left Wing Back

Casemiro’s expertise in the middle

Close

Onana continues in net with Altay Bayindir set to play the odd dead rubber game for the Red Devils, while De Ligt and Martinez will, most likely, be two non-negotiable picks in the new manager's back line. Maguire, thanks to his respective lack of speed, could be picked as the central centre-back.

In the centre of the four-man midfield bank, Casemiro could come in and use his expertise at the highest level to offer Amorim defensive solidity on his first foray into the English top flight. That, combined with his form of late, could make him the perfect option in the potential absence of Mainoo.

Perhaps a shock, Garnacho’s tenacity could be used effectively at left-wing back, which also means that Rashford could also be named in the starting line-up – ahead of the glittering Argentine in the left forward berth.

What could be interesting is Amorim’s use of Manchester United’s creator-in-chief, Fernandes. The Portuguese seems to be in full flight mode when further forward, rather than restricted to a role deeper in midfield, and could thrive alongside Hojlund and Rashford, who could be deployed on the opposite flank.