After weeks of anticipation at Carrington, Manchester United finally have a new manager in charge of the first-team and his first game as the boss is right around the corner.

INEOS moved quickly to appoint Ruben Amorim to replace Erik Ten Hag as head coach at Old Trafford, and the Portuguese tactician has made his mark already after just a few days on the job after footage emerged of his first sessions and how he looked to line up.

Video clips showed a clear implementation of his 3-4-3 system at play in his first session, despite only ten first-team players being available. £59m summer signing Leny Yoro, Jonny Evans and Luke Shaw filled the three centre-back positions, with winger Antony and left-back Tyrell Malacia taking up the wing-back spots. In central midfield was Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro, while the front three saw Mason Mount and Amad Diallo lining up behind Marcus Rashford.

But with the international break now over, and the rest of the first-team squad making their way back to the north of England, Amorim is set to have a closer look at all his players and what options he has ahead of his first Premier League game when the team travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich on Sunday afternoon.

Amorim Must Not Rush Back Injured Players

Shaw, Yoro and Mainoo are only just returning

One of the big problems Ten Hag had during his tenure at the club was injuries, and if Amorim wants to get off to a good start then he must ensure the same doesn't happen.

That means not rushing back players who have been sidelined for a while, regardless of how important they are, because it could risk them being out for even longer going forward. That means Yoro, £30m star Shaw and Mainoo should all take their place on the bench for the weekend fixture in order to build up their fitness and get match sharpness back in their bodies.

Andre Onana will no doubt be the number one goalkeeper going forward, but ahead of him there is plenty to be discussed. Harry Maguire is still out injured so he's out of the equation, but Amorim was dealt a blow as both Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez were forced to withdraw from international duty early through injury. The Swede's issue seemed more severe, but assessments must be made.

That should mean that Matthijs De Ligt and Jonny Evans start together, while Casemiro could fill in between them in order not to rush anyone back. This wouldn't be foreign to the Brazilian, who was forced to play as a centre-back last season due to an injury crisis. There is also the option of using one of the full-backs Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui there, as he did on occasion at Sporting.

Ruben Amorim Sporting CP Statistics Games 231 Wins 165 Draw 33 Loss 33 Goals scored 515 Goals against 202

Mazraoui is the more likely option in that sense, which should allow Dalot to take up his place on the right as a wing-back with £80m flop Antony on the bench. On the left, it should be the perfect opportunity for Alejandro Garnacho to stake a claim in the starting lineup and use his energy as a positive in a new role.

Central midfield is easier with Casemiro fit, leaving Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen to battle it out. Ugarte will be arriving back at Carrington later due to international duty, but the Uruguayan has played under Amorim before and that should see him get the nod in the middle of the park.

In attack, Bruno Fernandes' up-turn in form and natural fit as a number ten will no doubt see him start. Alongside him there are plenty of options with Amad Diallo, Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee, but the Ivorian has impressed in training so far and should be the man trusted in this position. Up front, GMS sources have been informed that Rashford is the preferred number nine and so he should start ahead of £72m man Rasmus Hojlund as a result.

The team, for once, doesn't pick itself, and the manager has options to choose from and decisions to make. But this team is the one he should choose if he wants three points against Ipswich.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Evans; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Garnacho; Fernandes, Rashford, Amad.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 20/11/2024.