New Manchester United signing Manuel Ugarte delivered an outstanding performance on Friday night as Uruguay were held to a 0-0 draw with Paraguay. The defensive midfielder, who was brought in by Erik ten Hag for £42.1 million (potentially rising to £50.5 million with add-ons) from Paris-Saint-Germain over the summer, proved that he could take the Red Devils' midfield to a new level during the season's first international break.

This comes after his current rival for the starting spot, Casemiro, was hooked off after just 45 minutes against Liverpool last weekend, as Ten Hag's side lost 3-0 to their fiercest rivals in their own backyard. The Brazilian midfielder was at fault for Luis Diaz's first-half double, and it looks increasingly likely that the former Real Madrid star will be on his way out of Old Trafford in 2025.

Fortunately for United, though, his successor was also in attendance that day, waiting in the wings for an opportunity to shine. Ahead of kick-off, Ugarte was unveiled to the home supporters for the first time, and it may not be long before he ditches the stands for the pitch after the 23-year-old showed he is worth his weight in gold for Uruguay.

Manuel Ugarte's Impressive Performance

Ten Hag said he wasn't match fit, but he looked very good for Uruguay

Upon Ugarte's arrival at Man United, Ten Hag claimed that it could take months before the new signing would regularly feature in the Dutchman's new-look line-up, with the Uruguay international lacking match sharpness. However, the former PSG man put in a stellar shift on Friday evening.

In the 79 minutes that he played, he maintained a steady ground duel success rate of 75%, mirroring that of his aerial duel success rate. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old also made 10 passes into the final third, successfully completed 10 defensive actions, and was only dispossessed once, with eight of his 12 long balls finding their intended target. Watch his full highlights below:

Social media was soon ablaze with United fans hailing Ugarte following a performance that proved he knew how to dominate the middle of the park. One user took to Twitter and said: "Manuel Ugarte is a very simple but effective player. He just turns up, drinks his mate, runs his b******s off, wins duels and completes passes."

A second user said: "He has energy like Bruno. Can’t wait to see him," while a third commented: "What a player." Elsewhere, a fourth threw some caution to the wind, saying: "Good for defending. I hope Ten Hag knows his role." Ugarte was rated as the star performer by Flashscore, earning a 7.9/10 rating.

The reaction to Ugarte's dominant display was overwhelmingly positive, as a fifth comment read: "Ugarte starting tonight so is clearly match fit unlike what Ten Hag was saying the other day. I’d stick him right in there for the Southampton game 100%."

Ugarte Ready to Take On Responsibility

United's midfield conundrum can be solved by the Uruguayan

Ugarte's performance against Paraguay was in direct contrast to some United midfielders in recent years. As Ten Hag has often struggled to find the winning formula among a mix of players, old and new, young and experienced, the Uruguayan's cool, calm, and composed display on the international stage was a refreshing sight for United fans.

Related 10 Managers Who Could Replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United [Ranked] 10 managers could be in contention to replace Erik ten Hag if Manchester United decide to replace their Dutch boss in the near future.

However, it's not just through Friday night's rose-tinted goggles that Ugarte's performance brings hope of a brighter future for the Red Devils. The young midfielder was a constant fixture in triumphant PSG and Sporting sides, and the air of confidence he brings to every setup he features in is bound to play another starring role in Manchester.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ugarte won 57 of his 98 tackles in Ligue 1 last season, more than any other player in the PSG squad, while also completing 1212 of his 1325 attempted passes.

GiveMeSport's senior transfer correspondent Dean Jones wrote on X: "Enjoyed Ugarte performance today. He will bring a bite and tenacity to the United midfield that just hasn’t existed recently. Will defo get a few yellow cards along the way, but they need him in the team asap."

Casemiro might be entering his autumnal years, but Ugarte offers United a spring period for their efforts at turning their fortunes around. The 23-year-old's performance, exacerbated by those struggling to make a difference at his new club, could now see him feature much sooner, starting with a trip to Southampton on September 14.