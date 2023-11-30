Highlights Manchester United's hopes of qualifying for the last-16 of the Champions League are in major doubt after letting a two-goal lead slip twice in a draw with Galatasaray.

The only scenario that would see Man United advance to the last-16 is if they beat Bayern Munich and hope that Copenhagen draw against Galatasaray.

Despite the disappointment, the United boss sees positive signs in the team's performance and believes they are moving in the right direction.

Manchester United once again let a two-goal lead slip on two occasions on Wednesday night as they drew 3-3 with Turkish outfit Galatasaray, putting major doubt on their hopes of qualifying for the last-16 of the Champions League.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes had put Erik ten Hag’s side 2-0 to the good before Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick made it 2-1 before half-time. Scott McTominay restored Man United’s two-goal advantage on 55 minutes before Andre Onana fumbled another Ziyech free-kick into the net. The game was tied at 3-3 on 71 minutes with a goal from substitute Kerem Akturkoglu.

Despite Man United’s best efforts to win the game late on, which saw Fernandes hit the post and Galatasaray ‘keeper Fernando Muslera make a point-blank save from Facundo Pellistri’s effort, The Red Devils had to settle for a point in an absolute Champions League classic in Istanbul.

Manchester United Champions League permutations

If Copenhagen had beaten Bayern Munich last night, United would already be out of the Champions League, but fortunately for the Premier League side, the game finished 0-0. There is now only one scenario that would see Man United in the last-16 of this season’s Champions League; they must beat Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in two weeks’ time, and hope that Copenhagen draw against Galatasaray.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP A STANDINGS Club MP W D L GF GA GD PTS Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 11 6 5 13 Copenhagen 5 1 2 2 7 8 -1 5 Galatasaray 5 1 2 2 10 12 -2 5 Manchester United 5 1 1 3 12 14 -2 4

Group A currently stands at Bayern Munich in top spot on 13 points, Copenhagen in second place on five points, third is Galatasaray, who are also on five points, and United are bottom of the group with a measly four points. Those four points were gained with a win over Copenhagen and the latest result against Galatasaray.

Bayern Munich have already qualified for the last-16, which may bring a little bit of encouragement for United as the result of the final group game will mean everything to them and nothing to Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Erik ten Hag's reaction to Galatasaray draw

Erik ten Hag has taken the blame for the result in Istanbul, saying after the game: “It is always me. I am responsible for this. We should have taken three points. This is the same in more games – home against Galatasaray and away in Copenhagen. We played so good. So I have to make a compliment to my team, but I also have to criticise the team and us as coaching staff and me as manager. We are not defending well enough, we are leading 3-1, and you can’t afford such mistakes because it makes a difference.”

The United boss still sess a lot of positive signs, however, adding: “We are in a project, and we are moving forward, making improvement, we are going in the right direction. I know what steps we need to take. I am very pleased [about the attacking performance]. You see the style of this team: proactive, dynamic, and brave. We created so many chances and could have won this game. That was not about luck but playing good football.”

Manchester United will certainly need a lot of luck in two weeks, however, if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the last-16 of the Champions League. Other teams that have already qualified for the last-16 of the Champions League are; Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atlético Madrid, RB Leipzig, Lazio, PSV Eindhoven, and Real Sociedad.