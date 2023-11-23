Highlights Manchester United could face a ban from the Champions League in 2024/25, should the Red Devils gain qualification from their league position.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Man United could be a stumbling block due to his ownership of OGC Nice.

United must at least match Nice's league position to guarantee Champions League football, but the gap between United and the top four in the Premier League is growing.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent stake worth £1.25 billion in Manchester United was officially confirmed by the club back in December. The INEOS owner will now take charge of Old Trafford’s football operations, including player recruitment, now that his agreement with the Glazer family has been announced.

The deal already looks to be posing problems for the Premier League giants. The issue surrounds the billionaire's ownership of Ligue 1 club, OGC Nice.

The English giants could face a ban from the Champions League, should Erik ten Hag's side gain qualification in the 2023/24 campaign. This does look like an increasingly difficult task with United currently sitting in sixth place in the Premier League, nine points off the top four places that traditionally gain English sides qualification into Europe's elite competition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have lost 10+ games in a Premier League season for the fifth time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

One saving grace on the club's side is that the re-formatting of the Champions League for the 2024/25 season could see England gain an extra automatic qualification spot. However, Ratcliffe's ownership of Nice could throw a spanner in the works for the Red Devils.

It all depends on where Nice finishes in Ligue 1

Should both clubs qualify for the 2024/25 Champions League, problems will arise as UEFA's 'multi-club ownership' rules prevent two clubs that share the same owners from both participating in Europe's top competition.

That is still a firm possibility with Man United facing consistency issues in the league. Nice are going through a bit of a rough patch since the turn of the new year. The club looked certain of a spot in the Champions League in January before a woeful run of just one win in seven which has dropped them to fifth. The new coefficient looks set to see France awarded a third automatic spot, with one play-off spot for the fourth-placed team.

If the two teams finish in their current positions, they would both qualify for the Europa League. However, according to the rules, the French side would take precedence as the club “ranked highest in the domestic championship”.

This would change if the Red Devils win the FA Cup as it would give them precedence and send Nice into the Europa Conference League.

If both teams do qualify for the Champions League, the higher-placed team will be granted entry while the other will be banned. However, if the two sides finish in the same league position, United will qualify for the competition due to England being at the top of UEFA's 'access list'.

There remains a scenario in which they both qualify for the Conference League through their domestic cups, but Nice maintain a higher position in the league. If that's the case, the French side would be given the spot - leaving United with nothing.

UEFA confirm Manchester Utd face ban

They refuse to change their club ownership rules

A UEFA spokesperson has confirmed, per The Sun, that United could be barred from Europe next season as they refuse to change club ownership rules, saying:

“It is correct that Manchester United and Nice cannot play in the same competition. They could play in different competitions, as there is no ‘feeding’ between competitions any more.”

This information only comes into play if United do in fact hold up their end of the bargain and finish in a qualification place. A gap has started to form between the clubs in the current top four in the Premier League - Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa - and the rest of the teams vying for continental football. With the footballing season just under two months from finishing, Nice look favourites for the higher-placed finish.