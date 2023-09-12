Highlights Manchester United's right-hand side has been plagued by issues, with Jadon Sancho and Antony both unavailable. Alejandro Garnacho could provide a solution with his pace and power.

Manchester United's season has started off in very unconvincing fashion. Following a strong end to last season, and a decent enough pre-season, Erik ten Hag's side boast just six points from a possible 12 as they find themselves 11th in the table. Two losses to top six rivals and two very tentative victories over Wolves and Nottingham Forest, it isn't just issues on the pitch that are plaguing the club.

Heavy investment isn't foreign to fans of Manchester United, but smart investment is. United's right-hand side boasts of two internationals in Jadon Sancho and Antony, two players who are yet to set the world alight at Old Trafford. It is a right-hand side worth around £150million, and yet Erik ten Hag will be going into their game against Brighton with neither in mind.

Antony's season has come to a sudden halt with off the pitch issues forcing him to take a sabbatical until matters are resolved. For Sancho, on the other hand, it was after the Arsenal game prior to the international break where Erik ten Hag told the media the winger's training was not up to the lofty Manchester Untied standards, something Sancho rebuked with his own personal statement on his personal platforms.

Calling out your manager online is never a smart move, and in what would be a perfect time for Sancho to start games due to Antony's absence, he will be lucky to start any game anytime soon. With that in mind, here are four ways that Manchester United could line up against Brighton this weekend.

1. 4-3-3: Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford.

Manchester United's team, due to injuries, nearly picks itself at this point. They will typically provide oppositions with Andre Onana in goal, and a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Diogo Dalot. Ahead of them is Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, before we look up the pitch at Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

It is the infamous right-hand side that has been without a permanent member, however, fortunately enough for Manchester United they already have the player ready to solve that issue.

Alejandro Garnacho has been teetering upon a starting 11 spot for a while now, and even started United's first two games this season. He is a healthy combination of pace and power, and will only get stronger as he ages. Just 19 years old, he has proven himself to be a reliable outlet with the Argentine being involved in many key moments for the club in his debut season.

The issue with Garnacho is he works best off the left-hand side, much like Rashford. So, for a front three to work, Rashford would have to shift onto the right, with Hojlund down the middle, and Garnacho on the left. Rashford has the unfortunate ability of flexibility, meaning Manchester United could quite easily sacrifice his best position for a more fluid attack.

2. 4-3-3: Rashford, Hojlund, Pellistri.

Now for another young talent that Manchester United have been harbouring, it is Facundo Pellistri. The 21-year-old has had Manchester United fans excited for a long time now, with many fans upset and bewildered as to how he hasn't appeared more often.

Pellistri had a great pre-season, with cameos against Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund proving that this level of football isn't foreign to him, he can play with and against the biggest of clubs. Although, it can be argued that this is just pre-season, Pellistri hasn't had many other chances to prove what he can do, so these performances make up a majority of his Manchester United CV, although sporadic cameos last season too showed what he can do.

Pellistri's most notable performances have been for Uruguay, where he already holds 13 caps at the age of 21. A self-proclaimed 'rascal' on the pitch, Pellistri is incredibly versatile, he can play off the left or as second striker, however, his best position is on the right-hand side of attack. This is ideal for Manchester United as they can keep Rashford slotted into his best position, while also having Pellistri in his best position.

There is a risk-reward to playing these lesser featured talents, as Pellistri will bring an air of unpredictability to Manchester United's attack. He will not be what defences and clubs are used to and this can work in Manchester United's favour, especially against a team as well drilled as Brighton. However, going up against Pervis Estupinan is a tall task for any player, let alone an inexperienced youngster, so it would be a massive sink or swim moment for Pellistri.

3. 4-1-2-1-2: No right hand-side, no problem.

Manchester United are fortunate that, despite injuries, they are a club with great players with great versatility. This means they can abandon the typical front three, with Bruno behind, attack that has served them so far, and opt for a new set-up.

This would see Casemiro as the six, at the base of the midfield. Casemiro has been under some criticism as of late, with skeptics believing his best days are behind him, however, he is still one of the best defensive midfielders around. Scott McTominay and Eriksen would then play the role of the eights. McTominay has been in blistering international form, but can't seem to replicate a percentage of this at club level, and Eriksen isn't what he once was either, but these are two fantastic players who could take control of the game if on their day.

Fernandes would play the role of the 10, and Rashford and Hojlund would be the striking duo. Rashford has played up top for Manchester United numerous times in his career, and it is clear he works best off the left, something he himself admits, however, it is yet to be seen if a combination with new signing Hojlund could change that. The Danish international possess a unique athleticism, with his height and strength working in tandem. Hojlund and Rashford both have the ability to hold up and slot each other in behind the lines, if Bruno isn't doing it for them.

Obviously, this formation is not as cut and dry as it seems, with formation fluidity and tactically flexibility being at an all-time high, expect many players to drop into certain areas, or progress into certain areas. It could be that McTominay drops deep to support Casemiro at times, and Eriksen pushes further, enabling himself to find a killer ball.

It would certainly be a new-look Manchester United and very risky to do against a side of Brighton's class, however, it is a risk that could pay dividends, and would give Erik ten Hag another feather in his managerial cap.

4. 4-3-3: Rashford, Hojlund, Bruno.

The last of the 4-3-3 variations, or 4-2-3-1, depending on how it is seen, would have Fernandes slotted on the right-hand side, with Eriksen replacing him in midfield and McTominay replacing Eriksen just a little deeper in midfield.

Bruno has the capabilities to play off the right, and has done so before in his career. His season heatmap shows he naturally tends to play his football on the right-hand side of the pitch, so he wouldn't be playing somewhere that inhibits him from shining. The risk here is Bruno plays so well between the lines, and hoping Eriksen could replicate that is risky.

Bruno wouldn't be a touchline winger, taking on Estupinan, he would simply just position himself on the right and could then work his magic by drifting into the half spaces and finding Hojlund, or by putting in those picture-perfect crosses we are all used to.

The implications of this formation are further down the pitch. Previous formations were either sacrificing Rashford or hoping a youngster could step up, however, this formation relies on McTominay being able to replace Eriksen, who needs to be able to replace Bruno. McTominay is more than capable of doing the job, he is a fine footballer, not much more, not much less, so playing alongside Casemiro should work. It is hoping Eriksen could play those killer balls and play between the lines against a Brighton side who won't give him a second to breath.

Whichever tactical set-up Manchester United adopt, it is going to be a difficult game. Beating a Roberto De Zerbi side is hard on your best day, let alone on a day when you are experimenting and not playing your desired set-up. Ten Hag has his work cut out for him, but that is just par for the course for a modern day Manchester United side.