Highlights Manchester United's precarious position in the Premier League calls for a summer fire sale to revamp the squad.

A number of first-team players could potentially be on the chopping block to generate transfer funds.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is likely in for a busy transfer window with a lot of changes happening at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a summer fire sale. Despite squeezing past Coventry City, in a penalty shootout after going 3-0 up in the first half, at Wembley Stadium to book themselves a place in the FA Cup final - in a repeat of last year's all-Manchester showpiece - a wider lens on club affairs captures a starker reality for the 20-time Premier League champions.

The Red Devils are floundering in seventh, with a gap of 16 points separating them and Aston Villa in fourth for a place in the Champions League next season. With such a yawning chasm, it all but confirms that Erik ten Hag's side will reel from a fifth failure to qualify for the continent's premier club competition since Sir Alex Ferguson's foreboding retirement in 2013 - after the same set of players crashed out of this year's group stage, finishing bottom of a group that featured Galatasaray and Copenhagen.

If the forlorn European giants lose any of their remaining six league games, they will smash the record for most Man United defeats in a Premier League season with 13 - adding to a campaign where unforgiving nadirs have been regularly pushed deeper.

As Old Trafford rots and leaks in the spring showers, the Glazers perspire over crippling debt, and Antony's goal-scoring allergy worsens, it remains to be seen whether the Dutch head coach continues to hold the board's vote of confidence. But while a hierarchical shake-up has already commenced, with the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS revolution coming to a boil, more needs to be done about the bad - and immeasurably costly - eggs that remain in the playing squad.

Whether it be Ten Hag who oversees the operation or his era comes to a whimpering finish, the club will no doubt shift players this summer to make room for an ongoing rebuild from top to bottom.

With this in mind, GIVEMESPORT has identified five players who could be on the chopping block to help refuel the transfer budget.

Related 10 Managers Who Could Replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United [Ranked] 10 managers could be in contention to replace Erik ten Hag if Manchester United decide to replace their Dutch boss in the near future.

Mason Greenwood

Rumoured Value: £50m

No matter how gainful Mason Greenwood's loan spell at Getafe proves to be, he almost certainly won't play for Manchester United again. But given that he came through the Carrington academy for no transfer fee, this summer presents a perfect opportunity to cash in for a profit.

In 27 La Liga appearances this term, the 22-year-old has directly contributed to 11 goals, leading to interest from potential long-term suitors. In particular, Atletico Madrid have been rumoured to come calling for the forward, with the Red Devils slapping a respectable £50m price tag on his name.

Mason Greenwood - Man United Statistics Bought For £0 Appearances 129 Cost Per Appearance £0 Goals 35 Assists 12 Weekly Wage £75,000

Jadon Sancho

Rumoured Value: £40m

After Jadon Sancho's infamous public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag last August, he was sent out on loan to his former club Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window. While Dortmund admires the 23-year-old's abilities, however, the club's sporting director Sebastian Kehl recently told Sky Sports that they are unlikely to make his stay permanent beyond the 2023/24 campaign due to a disagreement in asking price.

This could mean one of two things for United. Firstly, they could pin their hopes on the Englishman returning to Manchester with newfound optimism - after having impressed once again in the Bundesliga - or, more popularly, they could seek an alternative exit route for the 23-year-old, who they value at £40m. A weekly wage of nearly £300,000 makes Sancho an easier target for the proposed INEOS fire sale.

Jadon Sancho - Man United Statistics Bought For £73m Appearances 82 Cost Per Appearance £890,000 Goals 12 Assists 6 Weekly Wage £300,000

Antony

Rumoured Value: £40m

Antony is another expensive Ten Hag signing who has had a fractured working relationship with the Red Devils' head coach - with the club's chiefs admitting that they overpaid for the Brazilian winger when they spent £85m to acquire his services two summers ago.

Now desperately trying to recoup some of those wasted millions, it is reported that a less than half-price deal of £40m could see the scorned forward leave in little over two months' time. Having only contributed to one assist and zero goals in the Premier League this term, the consensus is that Antony's days at Old Trafford were over a long time ago.

Antony - Man United Statistics Bought For £85m Appearances 78 Cost Per Appearance £1,089,000 Goals 10 Assists 5 Weekly Wage £200,000

Casemiro

Reported Value: £30m-£70m

Casemiro excelled in his first campaign at Old Trafford. The five-time European champion was credited with instilling a winning mentality as he inspired Manchester United to their first trophy in six years in the form of the Carabao Cup. But this term has depicted a ruinous downward trajectory as his form continues to flatline.

An unnamed Saudi Pro League team reportedly made United an offer last summer that was close to £60m. However, it remains to be seen if a deal of that magnitude can be completed 12 months on. After all, there aren't many clubs that would hedge a bet on a 32-year-old, though he does fit the prime example of Saudi Arabia's criteria for a football pioneer to boost the nation's grip on the beautiful game. Still, it is more realistic that Casemiro is shipped off for a fee closer to Transfermarkt's £30m valuation.