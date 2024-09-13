Manchester United seem to have escaped a Profit and Sustainability (PSR) breach of the Premier League’s rules, per The Times, despite a loss of £254.7 million across a three-year period, as a sum around the £80 million mark – split across a Covid loss and the cost of the sale of shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe – is being allowed to be claimed as “adjustments”.

The Red Devils announced, earlier this week, that they lost £113.2 million in the 2023/24 campaign – their fifth consecutive loss – taking their pre-tax loss to £312.9 million over the past three seasons.

This, of course, exceeds the threshold – which is set at £105 million – that Premier League clubs are allowed to lose over the aforementioned period and, as a result, rival fans are calling for a points' deduction, as Everton and Nottingham Forest suffered last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United, as a full entity, last made a profit in 2019.

Man Utd Avoid PSR Breach Despite Heavy Loss

Covid effects and Ratcliffe’s sale are mitigating factors

Manchester United recently released a statement, per The Guardian, to plead their innocence and suggested that they are still within the PSR and UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules. A statement read: “The club remains committed to, and in compliance with, both the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and UEFA's Financial Fair Play Regulations."

According to The Athletic, the club are adamant that they are in line with financial guidelines and there are a number of mitigating factors, which mean that Ten Hag and his entourage are safe from being slapped with a fine and subsequent points deduction.

Premier League clubs are able to make adjustments for losses incurred by the Covid-19 pandemic. Manchester United, in particular, claim a total of £39.7 million for the 2021/22 season, which is still reflected in their three-year accounts.

Man Utd - Season-by-Season Losses Season Financial loss League finish 2021/22 £28.7m 6th 2022/23 £115.5m 3rd 2023/24 £113.2m 8th

Losses related to Ratcliffe and INEOS’ minority stake, labelled as “exceptional costs”, have also been alleviated. Previous iterations of the club’s financial results showcased that, at least, £39.9million of their total loss was related to Ratcliffe’s arrival, including transaction fees payable on completion and compensation for loss of office. The results stated:

“This primarily comprises costs incurred in relation to the sale of 27.7 per cent of the group’s voting rights to Trawlers Limited, an entity wholly owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, including transactions fees payable on completion and compensation for loss of office. “The charge also includes additional contributions we expect to pay towards the Football League pension scheme deficit based on the latest actuarial valuation.”

Man Utd Previously Breached UEFA Financial Rules

Club were fined £250,000 for breaching Financial Fair Play

Close

The extent of club’s Covid-19 claim, first displayed in their 2021/22 accounts, was revealed last year after they were slapped with a €300,000 (around the £250,000 mark) by UEFA for breaching the European body’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Manchester United’s aforementioned loss of £40 million, due to the stresses of the pandemic, was approved by the Premier League’s higher-ups, but the UEFA would not accept that figure. That’s potentially because their Covid-19 claim was two times all other 19 Premier League clubs combined.

Having to cancel their summer tour and bad debts caused by the insolvency of a commercial partner were two reasons behind such a hefty loss. For reference: Everton, docked a total of eight points last term, claimed Covid-19 losses of a paltry £8 million.