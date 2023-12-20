Highlights Mason Greenwood has had a successful loan spell at Getafe, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 15 appearances.

Antoine Griezmann praised Greenwood's performance against Atlético Madrid, acknowledging that he caused problems for their defence.

Greenwood's future is uncertain, with several top clubs, including Barcelona and Atlético, interested in signing him permanently or on loan.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Spanish side Getafe after being suspended at Old Trafford following a police investigation carried out by the Greater Manchester police.

Although the case against him was eventually dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in February earlier this year, his employers decided that a move away would be beneficial for all parties to reach a well-informed resolution. Initially, his re-integration into senior proceedings was the plan. A well-documented backlash among season-ticket holders, fans, official groups of supporters and even members of parliament combined forces to prevent this from happening.

The Red Devils did, however, opt not to offload Greenwood permanently, either, meaning a decision will have to be made on his future when he returns to Manchester from his temporary spell in Spain. There is likely to be a myriad of clubs vying for his signature – Getafe included – by the end of the current season, given the complicated situation that Erik ten Hag and the United higher-ups currently find themselves in. But how has he been getting on since his move to the Spanish top division?

How Greenwood is getting on at Getafe

The Englishman has become a crucial player for the Spanish outfit

Greenwood was hailed as one of the best prospects to come out of United’s fabled training ground. Lightning quick, agile and a potent threat in the final third, the Englishman had emerged into regular senior action as a devastating force able to play on either flank or through the middle. His call-up to the senior side quickly arrived in his personal inbox following 34 goals in the same number of games in the youth set up, while he also added nine assists to his name for good measure. For United’s senior side, he managed to accrue 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 games.

A chance to reinvent his career away from the spotlight arose as Getafe had their interest piqued. Once on the fringes of becoming a star under the bright lights of Old Trafford, Greenwood – after his 19-month period of inactivity – joined the Spanish club on a shock season-long deal, with United reportedly covering most of his £75,000-a-week wages.

In his short spell at Estadio Coliseum, the one-cap England international has been in fine form. Plundering five goals and an additional four assists in his inaugural 15 outings, Greenwood has added a different layer to the Getafe front line and will be key to their European football push.

Playing in an array of positions across his side’s attack, the versatile forward has continued to be a nuisance since his cross-Europe switch. The Spanish side were tentative of throwing him in the deep end in the earlier days of his loan spell, but he has since become a staple part of Jose Bordalas’ side.

Relatively recently, Greenwood was the shining star for Getafe in a 3-0 win over Sevilla, plundering a goal and an assist on the right. His goals and assists return has really kicked into gear following their 1-0 win over Cadiz in early November, one where he provided the solitary assist. Another goal and assist came in their next two league outings – and it was at that point in which Greenwood had officially announced his presence on the Spanish scene.

Mason Greenwood's 23/24 La Liga Statistics vs Getafe Squad (as of 20/12/23) Metric Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.78 6th Goals 3 2nd Assists 4 2nd Shots per game 2.3 1st Pass success rate (%) 82.8% 2nd Key passes per game 1.8 2nd Dribbles per game 1.2 1st All statistics per WhoScored

Antoine Griezmann hails Greenwood for performance vs Atlético Madrid

Griezmann: 'Greenwood hurt us a lot'

Thanks to Greenwood’s move to Spain, a fresh cast of stars have been forced to stand tall and face him. One being Atlético Madrid talisman Antoine Griezmann, who showered the winger with praise after the two were involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Greenwood's highlights from the game have emerged and you can view them below...

Griezmann, who has statistically been the fourth-best player of the 2023/24 Champions League campaign, netted twice against Greenwood’s Getafe, though his duo of strikes were not enough to seal all three points in the La Liga fixture. Getafe went on to bag two late goals between the 87th and 93rd minute to secure a well-earned draw on the road.

Insisting that Diego Simeone’s side struggled to thwart Greenwood’s talent during the six-goal affair, the Frenchman, during his post-match interview, pointed to the United loanee as to why his side were unable to hold on to their 3-1 lead (via GOAL).

“It’s a shame because we made a great effort with ten. It’s a shame that [Stefan] Savic makes two fouls and gets two yellow cards. In the end you hold on… Greenwood hurt us a lot, we couldn’t stop him at the end of the game and two goals came.”

Getafe chief Bordalas was also full of praise for the Carrington graduate after his bright display against Madrid, claiming that he had full faith in him since day one.

“I said it from day one, he is a fantastic player and he would reach his best level little-by-little, [and] we have treated him really well. The whole team played a great game.”

Mason Greenwood - Career Statistics (as of 20/12/23) Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Manchester United 129 35 12 4 0 Manchester United U18 34 34 9 1 0 Getafe 15 5 4 2 0 Manchester United U21 8 5 2 0 0 Manchester United U19 5 5 1 1 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Greenwood’s future remains in the balance

A series of top European clubs are interested in the 22-year-old

While Getafe were the ones to snare his signature, albeit temporarily, in the summer, clubs such as Brentford, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan were all offered the chance to gain his services, too. But with their integrity potentially on the line, the aforementioned trio snubbed the idea.

Now, a few months down the line, and Greenwood is of interest to a host of several top clubs in Europe – Barcelona included, according to talkSPORT, with some of Blaugrana’s scouts keeping a very close eye on his situation. Atlético are also interested in signing the gem.

Thanks to his impressive form in the blue of Getafe, they are also keen to sign him on a permanent basis come the end of the season, while a return to United is – theoretically – still on the cards with his Old Trafford contract running until 2025. It is believed that United are not interested in welcoming him with open arms and, as such, they will listen to all relevant offers upon his return.