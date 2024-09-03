Bruno Fernandes and other members of the Manchester United squad reportedly leapt to the defence of teammate Casemiro following his disasterclass in the Red Devils' 3-0 defeat to Liverpool over the weekend. The Brazilian midfielder found himself at the centre of both Luis Diaz's goals after cheaply losing possession in the build up on both occasions.

Many have since come to the aid of the 32-year-old, with former United defender Rio Ferdinand slamming Jamie Carragher's criticism of the player. However, an inside source has now revealed what the reaction to his errors was inside the United dressing room and what the club captain had to say about the situation.

Fernandes Lends Support to Casemiro

The Portuguese playmaker claimed that all players had to take responsibility

According to a report from The Sun, it's been revealed by an insider at Old Trafford that Bruno Fernandes was quick to defend his teammate for his mistakes and stated that everyone involved had to do better. They stated:

"Nobody was pointing the finger at Casemiro after the game. If anything the opposite was true and the mood among the dressing room was that everybody had to improve and do better. “Fernandes was particularly vocal and made clear it was on everyone to turn things around and to ensure they worked hard to get back on track.

The 29-year-old reiterated this further in his post-match interview with Sky Sports after the game, where he refused to single out the multi-time Champions League winner: "When you concede a goal, you can't just point at one mistake. What's the point in saying Casemiro lost the ball or Kobbie [Mainoo] lost the ball? They lost the ball because they wanted to be brave. It's part of football. Don't make it individual.

"Casemiro is more experienced than me. I don't need to tell him anything; he knows what football is about. He's played for the two best clubs in the world. Kobbie is an excellent kid. I want him to try more and do this because it's part of his game. They are huge players for us and will keep being."

Casemiro made fewer tackles and had a worse pass accuracy than Premier League debutant Toby Collyer against Liverpool.

Casemiro 'Unhappy With Manchester United Tactics'

The midfielder has been frustrated since last season

Casemiro's frustrations go beyond his recent struggles; he was reportedly unhappy with Erik ten Hag's tactics throughout last season. According to Andy Mitten, the Brazilian midfielder felt exposed in the center of the pitch, often being overrun, which highlighted his weaknesses instead of his strengths.

Ten Hag's tactics have faced criticism over the past year, particularly after Arne Slot easily dissected them in a post-match interview with Sky Sports. The former Real Madrid star believed the manager's approach did not suit his playing style, leading to dissatisfaction over how he was deployed on the field. This discontent reflects broader concerns about the Dutchman's strategy, raising questions about its effectiveness and the best way to utilise key players like Casemiro in the future.