Highlights Gareth Southgate has been named as a possible candidate should Erik ten Hag depart Manchetser United.

The England manager could bring several players he's worked with at international level to Old Trafford.

Players such as Jarrad Branthwaite, Jarrod Bowen and Conor Gallagher could be among the names Southgate targets to strengthen the Red Devils' squad.

With news circulating that Gareth Southgate could be at the top of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's list of potential replacements for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, intrigue is growing over potential signings the England manager would bring in with him.

When a new manager is appointed, there is often a re-shuffling of the playing staff to suit the needs and wants of that new boss. Whether it's for tactical reasons or the trust that has previously been built up between the player and manager, there are a whole host of reasons gaffers tend to come in and put their own stamp on the team.

This has been none more evident than the man Southgate is potentially in line to succeed. Ten Hag signed Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez and Antony, who are all players the Dutchman previously worked with at Ajax. Should a change in the dugout be made, it will be interesting to see how many of the current first team members survive.

Southgate is heading into Euro 2024 with a solid chance of lifting a major trophy with a young and talented Three Lions side. Should the former Middlesbrough boss achieve this feat, a return to club management with the biggest club in the country could well take his fancy. That said, we've decided to take a look at how the Red Devils could line up under the stewardship of the waistcoat-wearing manager.

Gareth Southgate's Potential Manchester United XI Position Player Current Club Goalkeeper Andre Onana Manchester United Right-Back Diogo Dalot Manchester United Centre-Back Marc Guehi Crystal Palace Centre-Back Jarrad Branthwaite Everton Left-Back Lisandro Martinez Manchester United Defensive Midfield Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United Central Midfield Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Central Midfield Conor Gallagher Chelsea Right Wing Jarrod Bowen West Ham United Striker Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United Left Wing Marcus Rashford Manchester United

Goalkeeper

Andre Onana

Andre Onana took time to warm into his role as the number one goalkeeper at Old Trafford. The Cameroonian made several high-profile mistakes at the start of his career in England, costing his side a place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, but his confidence has slowly started to come back.

Onana showcased his supreme passing ability during his time at both Ajax and Inter Milan, and the 27-year-old is a slight step up from Jordan Pickford, who Southgate has shown loyalty to at international level. He is one of the top 'keepers in the Premier League on current form and even has more clean sheets to his name than Liverpool's Alisson Becker at the time of writing.

Right-Back

Diogo Dalot

The 2023/24 season has been underwhelming for the Red Devils, but one of the players to step up and be counted for their side is Diogo Dalot. The Portugal international has displayed incredible technical ability as well as improvement in the defensive aspect of his game.

Any incoming manager would likely back the 25-year-old to continue on his impressive trajectory towards becoming one of the best full-backs in the division. Dalot has versatility on his side as well, as the former Benfica man can play at left-back as well as on the right. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's injury woes have allowed the Portuguese defender the opportunity to become a vital member of the starting XI.

Related Most underrated Premier League players of 2023/24 From Gabriel at Arsenal to Diogo Dalot at Manchester United, these 10 underrated Premier League players deserve some praise.

Centre-Back

Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi is the first English player proposed to join his national manager in Manchester. The Crystal Palace centre-half has been one of the best young players in his position for a few years now and a big move away from Selhurst Park has been speculated for the past 12 months.

He is likely to be accompanying Southgate and the rest of the Three Lions squad in Germany for the summer of 2024, although he will likely be a back-up option. Guehi's aspirations will be to force his way into the starting line-up for the 2026 World Cup and a move to Old Trafford could set him on his way towards that goal.

Centre-Back

Jarrad Branthwaite

England have many brilliant defenders emerging through the ranks. Guehi is one and Jarrad Branthwaite is another. The prospective new manager would be delighted to pair the homegrown duo for many years at Man United. The rock at the heart of the Everton backline has caught the eyes of many during the 2023/24 season with his stature and composure shining through.

Branthwaite has been linked with a move to United, even with Ten Hag in place as manager. Raphael Varane is expected to move on at the end of his contract and Harry Maguire's future remains uncertain. This would put the club in the market for new additions to the defence and who better than a talented youngster?

Left-Back

Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez has been the best performing defender at the club since the start of the 2022/23 season. This is despite an injury-ravaged 2023/24 campaign, as the Argentine is trusted as a key part of the squad. There were initial concerns surrounding his height and the proposed signing of Branthwaite could dislodge Martinez from his usual position.

However, he has played on the left side of the backline at previous clubs and could work effectively in this role with the ability to tuck inside and allow Dalot to storm forward on the right-hand side of the field. 'The Butcher' is extremely composed on the ball and not afraid to get stuck in wherever his manager asks him to play. This is the sort of mentality Southgate would love from one of his new players.

Defensive Midfield

Kobbie Mainoo

There is a lot more to Kobbie Mainoo's game than playing as a defensive midfielder, but that looks like it could be the best starting position for the youngster. The players around him will allow for the explosive runs he can make into the penalty area, and the English ace looks to be the future of the club.

Southgate has called Mainoo up to the senior England squad for the final friendlies before the Euro 2024 team is announced. This indicates that the manager has a lot of faith in the 18-year-old's potential, but also his ability in the present. Building the team around Mainoo and other young players is key to making Man United successful again.

Related Kobbie Mainoo has 'Scary' Talent at Man Utd Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has enjoyed a breakout season at Old Trafford across the 2023/24 campaign.

Central Midfield

Bruno Fernandes

The captain is the biggest source of creativity in the entire squad and is a huge influence on the dressing room. There would surely be no manager brave enough to immediately dislodge Bruno Fernandes from the starting team at Old Trafford upon arrival.

With over 130 goal contributions during his first four years at Old Trafford, the midfielder has incredible numbers to his name as well as a tireless work ethic. His attitude is sometimes questioned, but the 29-year-old's dedication to the cause can never be doubted as Fernandes often runs himself into the ground for the team. These are the qualities managers love in their players.

Related Top 10 Premier League midfielders ranked Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes and Martin Odeagaard all feature in the Premier League's top 10 midfielders right now.

Central Midfield

Connor Gallagher

Chelsea are one of many Premier League clubs said to be desperate to offload as much talent as possible in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. One of the players that could be sold to raise funds is the energetic midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The former Crystal Palace and West Brom loanee has been one of the better performers at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino, but his emergence from the club's famous Cobham academy means that any transfer fee received would be pure profit. Man United and Southgate could be the beneficiaries if they sneak in ahead of other potential suitors for the box-to-box midfielder. Having worked with Gallagher in the international set-up, the boss could get the best out of the 24-year-old in a trio alongside Mainoo and Fernandes.

Right Wing

Jarrod Bowen

Yet another talented English player that could make the step up to play for the biggest club in the country is Jarrod Bowen. The West Ham talisman has become a consistent source of goals at the London Stadium and could be the answer to United's right wing struggles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrod Bowen (14) has scored twice as many Premier League goals as Man United's top scorers in the 2023/24 season (Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund with 7)

Antony hasn't lived up to expectations and Jadon Sancho's future remains up in the air, meaning Alejandro Garnacho has had to fill in on the right-hand side of the front three. The Argentine has been superb in an unfamiliar role, but his long-term future appears to lie on the left flank. Bowen has netted 18 goals in the 2023/24 campaign at the time of writing and could add a clinical edge to an often misfiring attacking unit.

Related Every Premier League Club's Best English Player Bukayo Saka and Trent Alexander-Arnold are two of the best English players in the Premier League right now.

Striker

Rasmus Hojlund

Having signed from Atalanta for a sizeable fee the previous summer, Rasmus Hojlund will be the number nine at Old Trafford going forward. The Dane has grown into his role at the club as his debut season has worn on. It took 14 Premier League games before the striker found the back of the net for his new club, but after scoring a late winner against Aston Villa, he grew in confidence.

The hard-working nature of Hojlund is a manager's dream, as the Denmark international is willing to put in the effort required of a centre-forward at one of the top sides. At 21-years-old, the attacker is likely to only get better for the Red Devils and no matter who the manager is for the 2024/25 season, he will be an automatic starter.

Left Wing

Marcus Rashford

It could just as easily be Garnacho occupying the left flank for the club, but Marcus Rashford's performances for Southgate are likely to see the attacker retain his place as United's starting left-winger. After hitting the 30-goal mark in the prior campaign, the Englishman has struggled to hit those heights, with a lack of confidence in front of goal becoming more evident.

The pace and power brought to the team by Rashford's presence is enough to make opposing teams fearful. United are a team that has been built on counter-attacking football and the 26-year-old fits into that philosophy perfectly. Should his national boss become his manager at club level, he will have the advantage of knowing what the incoming gaffer expects.