Manchester United got their 2024-25 League Cup campaign off to a flyer with a commanding 7-0 victory over Barnsley. All eyes were on summer signing Manuel Ugarte, who made his first start for the Red Devils - but it's fair to say the Uruguay international split opinion with his performance.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen – all of whom notched braces – shone for Erik ten Hag and his entourage, but the aforementioned South American midfielder also proved to some fans why the ex-Ajax tactician targeted him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd’s 7-0 victory was the first time they scored more than four goals in a game under Ten Hag.

A lot of pressure has been placed on the shoulders of the Montevideo-born ace, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain for an initial fee of £42 million, on the back of Casemiro’s dismal performance in the 3-0 drubbing to Liverpool.

Ugarte Enjoys Mixed Full Debut vs Barnsley

The jury remains firmly out on the 23-year-old

Eyebrows have been raised about whether Ugarte, a 24-cap international for Uruguay, could plug the evident gaps in Manchester United’s midfield – as evidenced by their loss to Arne Slot’s side before the international break. Ugarte got his first taste of action against Southampton on September 14, replacing Eriksen on the 73rd-minute mark, and helped his employers see out a routine 3-0 win.

His first start in Manchester United colours, however, prompted The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge to suggest that he should keep his place for their upcoming league test against Crystal Palace.

Ugarte vs Barnsley - Match Statistics Minutes played 62 Touches 46 Accurate passes 32/37 (86%) Tackles won 0/1 (0%) Defensive actions 10 Interceptions 3 Recoveries 3 Ground duels won 3/10 (30%) Aerial duesl won 1/2 (50%) Fouls committed 6

As expected, United's forward line will receive much of the praise for the fluidity in transition and ability to score goals like they were going out of fashion – but Ugarte’s performance has got fans talking with some praising the 23-year-old, while others are demanding far more from a combative midfielder.

A reliable figure in front of a much-changed back four, Ugarte also ventured forward and joined attacks at points, too. So much so that he was subject to a standing ovation when replaced by Bruno Fernandes on the hour mark. But he wasn't a shining light for all supporters. Watch Ugarte's highlights below:

Ugarte’s Performance Divides Old Trafford Opinion

‘I truly struggle to see how he is an upgrade to Sofyan Amrabat’

Moving forward, after resounding back-to-back wins against Southampton and Barnsley in the Premier League and League Cup, respectively, Ten Hag has an important decision to make regarding his engine room. But can Ugarte be the man to partner Kobbie Mainoo and Fernandes in the centre of the park?

Some fans are adamant he is the perfect foil for the former, with one writing: “Solid man, he’s so aggressive.”, while another posted: “Ugarte is a beast!”. One supporter also praised his professional nature:

“He’s got that fight and professionalism in him the way [Edinson] Cavani did. I’m so pleased.”

There were a portion of the Old Trafford fan-base who were less than impressed with the midfielder’s 62-minute cameo as one said: “I truly struggle to see how he is an upgrade to [Sofyan] Amrabat, especially with that price tag. I would've accepted it if we had splashed that amount of money on someone like [Martin] Zubimendi." Another commented: "[Scott] McTominay would have done everything in this clip. No difference."

Another point of contention was the fact that he lost the most ground duels of any player. One supporter noted:

“I want to be optimistic. I really want to but losing the most duels vs a League One side is a worry."

While another fan suggested that he didn't look up to speed: "Really hope for his sake that the fouls he committed were just him getting up to speed. Other than that, he played a couple of nice passes. Couple of nice carries (withstood contact well) although he should’ve released sooner on both occasions. 5 or 6/10."

All statistics per FotMob - correct as of 18/09/24.