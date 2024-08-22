Key Takeaways The Boston Celtics have won 18 NBA championships, the most in league history.

Bill Russell led an unmatched run of 11 straight titles, starting with the 1957 championship.

The 2008 and 2024 championship teams solidified the Celtics' legacy as the most dominant in NBA history.

As one of the eight original franchises, the Boston Celtics have a few titles on their resume.

The team was founded in 1946 and, by the 1950s, started an unrivaled run of dominance.

NBA legends like Bill Russell, Red Auerbach, Bob Cousy, John Havlicek, Larry Bird , Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett have ruled the league at times and have the trophies to show for it.

But how many titles have the Celtics won in franchise history?

The Boston Celtics Have Won 18 NBA Championships

The most in league history

Beginning in the 1956-57 season, the Celtics won three of four championships to cap the '50s. It's no coincidence that the 1957 title was the first of Russell's career.

The NBA legend is the winningest player in basketball history. The '57 championship was the first of 11 titles Russell won, including one when he was the team's starting center and head coach.

He led the Celtics to another title in 1959, kicking off an unbelievable run of eight consecutive NBA championships through 1966.

After a one-year break, Boston won both the 1968 and '69 titles.

Seven of those championships were against the Celtics' legendary rivals, the L.A. Lakers .

After another pair of titles in 1974 and 1976, Boston went four seasons—an eternity in Celtics time—before winning the 1981 championship, the first of three in the '80s with Bird at the helm.

But after beating the Houston Rockets in the 1986 Finals, the franchise went 22 years without a championship victory. Finally, the drought ended with a 2008 title, as Pierce, Garnett, and Ray Allen defeated Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

Last year's championship team, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, was one of the most dominant in NBA history, and won the Celtics their 18th title.

That's one more than the Lakers and the most NBA championships in league history.