Highlights The Lakers have won 17 NBA championships, the second-most in history.

L.A. and the Boston Celtics had the first modern-day rivalry in the 1960s.

Lakers legends like Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have contributed to the franchise's success.

The L.A. Lakers franchise debuted in the 1948-49 season before the National Basketball Association's existence.

It promptly won the championship.

And again the next season.

And then three more times in the 1950s.

The franchise moved from Minnesota to Los Angeles just before the 1960s. Two seasons later, the Lakers were back in the finals.

That was only the beginning for one of the league's most historic franchises.

The Los Angeles Lakers Have Won 17 NBA Championships

LA has the second-most titles in history

The 1960s brought the NBA its first modern-day rivalry as the Lakers and Boston Celtics began to trade blows.

The duo of Elgin Baylor and Jerry West brought LA to the finals six times in the 1960s, but they couldn't beat Bill Russell's Celtics, going 0-6 from 1961-62 to 1968-69. The next season, the Lakers fell to the New York Knicks , led by Walt Frazier and Willis Reed.

Two seasons later, in 1971-72, West won his first and only championship. The Hall of Fame guard made nine NBA Finals appearances and is the only player to have been named Finals MVP on the losing team when he did so in 1969.

The Lakers returned to the championship series the following year, but this time, they lost to the Knicks. They didn't make a finals appearance again until the 1979-80 season when they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games behind a rookie named Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

It was a sign of things to come for the franchise's most prolific decade.

The Lakers continued to battle the Celtics throughout the '80s and won four more championships, two against Boston, one against Philadelphia and one against the Detroit Pistons .

After another lull (by Lakers standards), LA was at the center of one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history. On the night of the 1996 NBA Draft, the team traded Vlade Divac for the rights to a teenage guard named Kobe Bryant .

Paired with Shaquille O'Neal , the duo won three straight titles from 2000 to 2002. Bryant added two more championships to his tally late in his career, beating the Orlando Magic in 2009 before taking down who else but the Celtics in 2010.

As if West, Baylor, Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, O'Neal and Bryant weren't enough, LeBron James took his talents to Los Angeles in 2018. He, along with Anthony Davis , won the franchise's most recent championship in the bubble season of 2020.

James and Davis are still trying for their second title in LA, but it will be a tough uphill climb for the pair.

Instead, they may just have to settle for an Olympic Gold Medal.