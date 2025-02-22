Arsenal slipped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at home against Graham Potter's West Ham United on Saturday afternoon, as the north Londoners failed to apply pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. With injuries and availability issues already plaguing Mikel Arteta's squad, Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card and forthcoming suspension couldn't have come at a worse time.

The young defender was given his marching orders just 17 minutes after he was brought on as a second-half substitute to replace Riccardo Calafiori. He pulled down Hammers forward Mohammed Kudus with goalkeeper David Raya in no man's land.

Gabriel Magalhaes was the closest defender to the incident, but the Brazilian centre-back looked to have little chance of catching up to the advancing Kudus before he got an effort on goal. However, Craig Pawson initially showed a yellow card - to the bemusement of Keith Hackett - before VAR recommended he review the incident. Watch below:

Lewis-Skelly Learns Extent of Red Card Punishment

The defender will be back sooner than expected

Upon watching the replays, Pawson decided he had made an error and upgraded to a straight red card. As explained by the Premier League Match Centre account on X (formerly Twitter), Lewis-Skelly was sent off for the 'denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity'. See the full statement below:

Per the Premier League rules, any player sent off for denying a clear opportunity at goal will result in only a one-game ban - as was the case for William Saliba earlier in the season after his dismissal against Bournemouth. Some may believe a straight red card would result in an automatic three-game suspension, but this is not the case.

As a result, Arteta will be without Lewis-Skelly for the next Premier League fixture, which happens to be a difficult-looking clash with high-flying Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday night. The north London outfit can't afford more dropped points, and Riccardo Calafiori will likely need to play in Lewis-Skelly's absence.

It may not significantly impact the quality of the starting line-up, but Arsenal's current injury plight has already decreased the number of top-class options from the bench in recent weeks. Lewis-Skelly can play both as a left-back and in the centre of midfield, but Arteta will have to make do without the impressive youngster.

Crucially for the Gunners, the 18-year-old will be available for selection by the time the next league game rolls around. Arsenal travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on March 9th, in what has notoriously been a tough encounter to navigate over the years.