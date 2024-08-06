Highlights

  • Of the NFL teams to be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks over the years, only 36.4% have made the postseason.
  • No team that's appeared on the show has ever reached the Super Bowl.
  • The 2010 New York Jets remain the Hard Knocks team to go the furthest, reaching the AFC Championship Game.

First aired in 2001, HBO's Hard Knocks has been part of the NFL landscape for nearly a quarter-century and has provided viewers with unparalleled access to the ins and outs of daily life in professional football at the highest level.

Following the first two seasons, which followed the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, the show took a four-year hiatus before returning in 2007 to chronicle the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since then, the only year the show hasn't featured a specific team was in 2011, as no team wanted to participate due to the league's labor situation. Instead, HBO presented a retrospective featuring clips from previous years.

While Hard Knocks originally featured just one team during training camp, an in-season edition was added in 2021 featuring the Indianapolis Colts and has since covered the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins. The entire AFC North is set to be featured in this edition in 2024, while the Chicago Bears are the subject of the training camp version.

A third edition was recently added to the lineup and followed the New York Giants during the 2024 offseason.

So, exactly how has every team to appear on Hard Knocks over the years fared during the season in which they were featured? Let's take a look.

How Many 'Hard Knocks' Teams Have Made the NFL Playoffs

No 'Hard Knocks' team has ever made it to the Super Bowl

HBO Hard Knocks 2010 New York Jets
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Taking the Giants, Bears, and the four AFC North franchises out of the equation, as we obviously don't yet know how they'll fare during the 2024 NFL season, there have been 22 teams to appear on Hard Knocks since the show premiered.

And of those 22, only eight (36.4%) have made the NFL Playoffs, the most recent being the 2023 Miami Dolphins. Of those eight, just three won a game in the postseason, the last being the 2020 Los Angeles Rams.

And of those three, only one made it as far as the conference title game, that being the 2010 New York Jets, who went 11-5 during the regular season and earned playoff wins over the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots before losing the AFC Championship Game to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately for fans of Gang Green, the Jets haven't reached the postseason since.

Obviously, with the Jets going the furthest, no team to appear on the show has ever reached the Super Bowl. But with six squads featured in 2024, including all four from the stacked AFC North, that could certainly change soon.

Here's a look at how every team to appear on Hard Knocks has fared over the years.

How 'Hard Knocks' Teams Have Fared

Season

Team

Result

2001

Baltimore Ravens

10-6, Lost in Divisional Round

2002

Dallas Cowboys

5-11, Missed Playoffs

2007

Kansas City Chiefs

4-12, Missed Playoffs

2008

Dallas Cowboys

9-7, Missed Playoffs

2009

Cincinnati Bengals

10-6, Lost in Wild Card Round

2010

New York Jets

11-5, Lost AFC Championship Game

2012

Miami Dolphins

7-9, Missed Playoffs

2013

Cincinnati Bengals

11-5, Lost in Wild Card Round

2014

Atlanta Falcons

6-10, Missed Playoffs

2015

Houston Texans

9-7, Lost in Wild Card Round

2016

Los Angeles Rams

4-12, Missed Playoffs

2017

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5-11, Missed Playoffs

2018

Cleveland Browns

7-8-1, Missed Playoffs

2019

Oakland Raiders

7-9, Missed Playoffs

2020

Los Angeles Chargers

7-9, Missed Playoffs

2020

Los Angeles Rams

10-6, Lost in Divisional Round

2021

Dallas Cowboys

12-5, Lost in Wild Card Round

2021

Indianapolis Colts (In-Season)

9-8, Missed Playoffs

2022

Detroit Lions

9-8, Missed Playoffs

2022

Arizona Cardinals (In-Season)

4-13, Missed Playoffs

2023

New York Jets

7-10, Missed Playoffs

2023

Miami Dolphins (In-Season)

11-6, Lost in Wild Card Round

2024

New York Giants (Offseason)

TBD

2024

Chicago Bears

TBD

2024

Baltimore Ravens

TBD

2024

Cincinnati Bengals

TBD

2024

Cleveland Browns

TBD

2024

Pittsburgh Steelers

TBD

