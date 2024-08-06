Highlights
- Of the NFL teams to be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks over the years, only 36.4% have made the postseason.
- No team that's appeared on the show has ever reached the Super Bowl.
- The 2010 New York Jets remain the Hard Knocks team to go the furthest, reaching the AFC Championship Game.
First aired in 2001, HBO's Hard Knocks has been part of the NFL landscape for nearly a quarter-century and has provided viewers with unparalleled access to the ins and outs of daily life in professional football at the highest level.
Following the first two seasons, which followed the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, the show took a four-year hiatus before returning in 2007 to chronicle the Kansas City Chiefs.
Since then, the only year the show hasn't featured a specific team was in 2011, as no team wanted to participate due to the league's labor situation. Instead, HBO presented a retrospective featuring clips from previous years.
While Hard Knocks originally featured just one team during training camp, an in-season edition was added in 2021 featuring the Indianapolis Colts and has since covered the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins. The entire AFC North is set to be featured in this edition in 2024, while the Chicago Bears are the subject of the training camp version.
A third edition was recently added to the lineup and followed the New York Giants during the 2024 offseason.
So, exactly how has every team to appear on Hard Knocks over the years fared during the season in which they were featured? Let's take a look.
How Many 'Hard Knocks' Teams Have Made the NFL Playoffs
No 'Hard Knocks' team has ever made it to the Super Bowl
Taking the Giants, Bears, and the four AFC North franchises out of the equation, as we obviously don't yet know how they'll fare during the 2024 NFL season, there have been 22 teams to appear on Hard Knocks since the show premiered.
And of those 22, only eight (36.4%) have made the NFL Playoffs, the most recent being the 2023 Miami Dolphins. Of those eight, just three won a game in the postseason, the last being the 2020 Los Angeles Rams.
And of those three, only one made it as far as the conference title game, that being the 2010 New York Jets, who went 11-5 during the regular season and earned playoff wins over the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots before losing the AFC Championship Game to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately for fans of Gang Green, the Jets haven't reached the postseason since.
Obviously, with the Jets going the furthest, no team to appear on the show has ever reached the Super Bowl. But with six squads featured in 2024, including all four from the stacked AFC North, that could certainly change soon.
Here's a look at how every team to appear on Hard Knocks has fared over the years.
|
How 'Hard Knocks' Teams Have Fared
|
Season
|
Team
|
Result
|
2001
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
10-6, Lost in Divisional Round
|
2002
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
5-11, Missed Playoffs
|
2007
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
4-12, Missed Playoffs
|
2008
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
9-7, Missed Playoffs
|
2009
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
10-6, Lost in Wild Card Round
|
2010
|
New York Jets
|
11-5, Lost AFC Championship Game
|
2012
|
Miami Dolphins
|
7-9, Missed Playoffs
|
2013
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
11-5, Lost in Wild Card Round
|
2014
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
6-10, Missed Playoffs
|
2015
|
Houston Texans
|
9-7, Lost in Wild Card Round
|
2016
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
4-12, Missed Playoffs
|
2017
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
5-11, Missed Playoffs
|
2018
|
Cleveland Browns
|
7-8-1, Missed Playoffs
|
2019
|
Oakland Raiders
|
7-9, Missed Playoffs
|
2020
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
7-9, Missed Playoffs
|
2020
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
10-6, Lost in Divisional Round
|
2021
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
12-5, Lost in Wild Card Round
|
2021
|
Indianapolis Colts (In-Season)
|
9-8, Missed Playoffs
|
2022
|
Detroit Lions
|
9-8, Missed Playoffs
|
2022
|
Arizona Cardinals (In-Season)
|
4-13, Missed Playoffs
|
2023
|
New York Jets
|
7-10, Missed Playoffs
|
2023
|
Miami Dolphins (In-Season)
|
11-6, Lost in Wild Card Round
|
2024
|
New York Giants (Offseason)
|
TBD
|
2024
|
Chicago Bears
|
TBD
|
2024
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
TBD
|
2024
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
TBD
|
2024
|
Cleveland Browns
|
TBD
|
2024
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
TBD
