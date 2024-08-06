Highlights Of the NFL teams to be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks over the years, only 36.4% have made the postseason.

No team that's appeared on the show has ever reached the Super Bowl.

The 2010 New York Jets remain the Hard Knocks team to go the furthest, reaching the AFC Championship Game.

First aired in 2001, HBO's Hard Knocks has been part of the NFL landscape for nearly a quarter-century and has provided viewers with unparalleled access to the ins and outs of daily life in professional football at the highest level.

Following the first two seasons, which followed the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, the show took a four-year hiatus before returning in 2007 to chronicle the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since then, the only year the show hasn't featured a specific team was in 2011, as no team wanted to participate due to the league's labor situation. Instead, HBO presented a retrospective featuring clips from previous years.

While Hard Knocks originally featured just one team during training camp, an in-season edition was added in 2021 featuring the Indianapolis Colts and has since covered the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins. The entire AFC North is set to be featured in this edition in 2024, while the Chicago Bears are the subject of the training camp version.

A third edition was recently added to the lineup and followed the New York Giants during the 2024 offseason.

So, exactly how has every team to appear on Hard Knocks over the years fared during the season in which they were featured? Let's take a look.

Related 2025 Super Bowl Odds: Super Bowl 59 Odds For All 32 NFL Teams No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls, but NFL oddsmakers like the Kansas City Chiefs' chances.

How Many 'Hard Knocks' Teams Have Made the NFL Playoffs

No 'Hard Knocks' team has ever made it to the Super Bowl

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Taking the Giants, Bears, and the four AFC North franchises out of the equation, as we obviously don't yet know how they'll fare during the 2024 NFL season, there have been 22 teams to appear on Hard Knocks since the show premiered.

And of those 22, only eight (36.4%) have made the NFL Playoffs, the most recent being the 2023 Miami Dolphins. Of those eight, just three won a game in the postseason, the last being the 2020 Los Angeles Rams.

And of those three, only one made it as far as the conference title game, that being the 2010 New York Jets, who went 11-5 during the regular season and earned playoff wins over the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots before losing the AFC Championship Game to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately for fans of Gang Green, the Jets haven't reached the postseason since.

Obviously, with the Jets going the furthest, no team to appear on the show has ever reached the Super Bowl. But with six squads featured in 2024, including all four from the stacked AFC North, that could certainly change soon.

Here's a look at how every team to appear on Hard Knocks has fared over the years.

How 'Hard Knocks' Teams Have Fared Season Team Result 2001 Baltimore Ravens 10-6, Lost in Divisional Round 2002 Dallas Cowboys 5-11, Missed Playoffs 2007 Kansas City Chiefs 4-12, Missed Playoffs 2008 Dallas Cowboys 9-7, Missed Playoffs 2009 Cincinnati Bengals 10-6, Lost in Wild Card Round 2010 New York Jets 11-5, Lost AFC Championship Game 2012 Miami Dolphins 7-9, Missed Playoffs 2013 Cincinnati Bengals 11-5, Lost in Wild Card Round 2014 Atlanta Falcons 6-10, Missed Playoffs 2015 Houston Texans 9-7, Lost in Wild Card Round 2016 Los Angeles Rams 4-12, Missed Playoffs 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-11, Missed Playoffs 2018 Cleveland Browns 7-8-1, Missed Playoffs 2019 Oakland Raiders 7-9, Missed Playoffs 2020 Los Angeles Chargers 7-9, Missed Playoffs 2020 Los Angeles Rams 10-6, Lost in Divisional Round 2021 Dallas Cowboys 12-5, Lost in Wild Card Round 2021 Indianapolis Colts (In-Season) 9-8, Missed Playoffs 2022 Detroit Lions 9-8, Missed Playoffs 2022 Arizona Cardinals (In-Season) 4-13, Missed Playoffs 2023 New York Jets 7-10, Missed Playoffs 2023 Miami Dolphins (In-Season) 11-6, Lost in Wild Card Round 2024 New York Giants (Offseason) TBD 2024 Chicago Bears TBD 2024 Baltimore Ravens TBD 2024 Cincinnati Bengals TBD 2024 Cleveland Browns TBD 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers TBD