Highlights Klopp has a chance to surpass Kenny Dalglish and Bill Shankly in trophy count if Liverpool wins all current competitions, which would see him play a total of 31 games from now until leaving.

Liverpool face tough fixtures in the Premier League, including clashes with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City.

Liverpool have the opportunity to win the Europa League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup before Klopp's departure.

Jurgen Klopp shocked the football world on Friday morning when he announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. Indeed, the Reds' boss has unexpectedly announced that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, meaning his tenure on Merseyside now has an official expiration date.

Between now and then, however, Klopp could gazump Kenny Dalglish and Bill Shankley for trophies won - if Liverpool triumph in every competition they're currently in to finish the season with a domestic treble and the Europa League title. That would see Klopp end his Liverpool spell with eleven trophies to his name, one more than Dalgish and Shankley and only bettered by Bob Paisley. But there's a long way to go between now and the end of the campaign. So who stands in Klopp's way of finishing his Reds career on the high of a quadruple? GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the German gaffer's route to glory.

Related Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at the end of season Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Premier League

17 fixtures remaining

Liverpool's remaining Premier League Fixtures Date Fixture 31/01/2024 Liverpool vs Chelsea 04/02/2024 Arsenal vs Liverpool 10/02/2024 Liverpool vs Burnley 17/02/2024 Brentford vs Liverpool 02/03/2024 Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool 09/03/2024 Liverpool vs Manchester City 16/03/2024 Everton vs Liverpool 30/03/2024 Liverpool vs Brighton 04/04/2024 Liverpool vs Sheffield United 06/04/2024 Manchester United vs Liverpool 13/04/2024 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 20/04/2024 Fulham vs Liverpool 27/04/2024 West Ham vs Liverpool 04/05/2024 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur 11/05/2024 Aston Villa vs Liverpool 19/05/2024 Liverpool vs Wolves TBC Liverpool vs Luton Town Fixtures taken from Liverpool's official website

There are still plenty of fixtures to go for Klopp before he can call it a day at Anfield, with 17 remaining in the Premier League alone. The Reds are in a strong position to achieve their record-equalling 20th domestic league title this season, currently sitting five points clear at the top.

In order to claim that crown, Klopp and co will have to overcome some tricky obstacles. Trips to the Emirates and Old Trafford should prove to be feisty encounters, as well as one final Merseyside derby at Everton in March. All eyes will be firmly focused on the crunch match against title rivals Manchester City. Currently scheduled to take place the week before Liverpool's trip to Goodison Park, the fixture will likely prove to be important for the title race as it has been for the last number of years.

Of course, the dates of these fixtures are subject to change depending on how far Liverpool are able to progress in other competitions. What is likely set in stone, though, is that the German's last league game in charge will take place in front of his adoring supporters on the 19th May. Regardless of whether any silverware is lifted on that day, it is certain to be an emotional and fitting farewell to one of the club's greatest-ever managers.

Related Supercomputer predicts entire 2023/2024 Premier League table Supercomputer has already predicted the 2023/2024 Premier League table after fixtures released

Europa League

7 fixtures remaining

Liverpool's remaining Europa League Fixtures Date Fixture 07/03/2024 Round of 16 first leg 14/03/2024 Round of 16 second leg 11/04/2024 Quarter-finals first leg 18/04/2024 Quarter-finals second leg 02/05/2024 Semi-finals first leg 09/05/2024 Semi-finals second leg 22/05/2024 Final Fixtures taken from UEFA's official website

The one major honour that has so far alluded Klopp during his 8-year reign is the Europa League. To his credit, that is largely due to the success he has had in Europe's elite competition instead. However, the German may be looking to right one of the very few wrongs of his tenure.

Liverpool did reach the final of the competition back in 2016. There, they met perennial winners Sevilla and fell short in a 3-1 defeat. It was the former Mainz defender's first final as The Reds' boss. In an ironic twist of fate, it may also be his last. In order to reach the final stage of the tournament, they will have to go through three two-legged ties between March and May. Although these fixtures have yet to be drawn, the English club do appear to be one of the remaining favourites, alongside AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen. Should Liverpool come across the latter team towards the final stages, they could be seeing themselves go head to head with their possible future manager in the form of Xabi Alonso.

Related 17 managers who could replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool Xabi Alonso, Steven Gerrard and Roberto De Zerbi are among the favourites to replace outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp.

FA Cup

5 fixtures remaining

Liverpool's remaining FA Cup Fixtures Date Fixture 28/01/2024 Liverpool vs Norwich (fourth round) 28/02/2024 FA Cup fifth round 16/03/2024 FA Cup Quarter-finals 20/04/2024 FA Cup Semi-finals 25/05/2024 Final Fixtures taken from The FA's official website

The oldest prize in English football is still up for grabs for Klopp's men, with their next challenge taking place this Sunday against Championship side Norwich City. What may concern Liverpool fans is that this is typically the round their side tends to bow out of the competition under the German. Since the 2015/2016 season, the Reds have been eliminated at this stage on five occasions. This includes last season's competition where they lost to a stoppage-time winner at Brighton.

From a more positive perspective, the 2022 edition of the FA Cup provides some hope, as Liverpool managed to lift the trophy after defeating Chelsea on penalties. With the motivation of it being Klopp's final opportunity to win the competition potentially being strong, the right-time winners have to be considered as one of the favourites. With this final taking place three days after the Europa League final, this is the latest date Klopp could oversee his final Liverpool match.

Related What happened to Jurgen Klopp's first ever Liverpool team None of the members of Klopp's first squad remain at the club, and very few have found success since leaving Anfield.

Carabao Cup

1 remaining fixture

Liverpool's remaining Carabao Cup Fixtures Date Fixture 25/02/2024 Liverpool vs Chelsea (final)

The first step to leaving Liverpool with a famous quadruple is less than a month away. Having secured their place in the Carabao Cup final after overcoming Fulham in the semi-final, Klopp will now face a side who he has domestic cup final history with. In 2022, Chelsea were beaten in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup final by the Reds. You would have to assume that this will make the Blues desperate to ruin the German's perfect ending to an incredible tenure.

However, with form and previous results on Liverpool's side, they will be confident of being able to bring home the first piece of silverware available to them this season.