Highlights Team USA has dominated Olympic basketball, winning the most Gold Medals by a wide margin.

Other countries that have won Olympic basketball gold include the Soviet Union, Argentina and Yugoslavia.

Team USA (-900) is the favorite to win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, followed by Canada, France and Serbia.

Basketball has been a staple of the Summer Olympics since 1936. The sport, which originated in the United States, has gained a powerful international presence, with numerous countries sporting their own professional leagues.

However, none of those leagues has come close to the size, power and skill level that the NBA consists of and attracts. The NBA is, without a doubt, the world’s premier basketball league.

Therefore, it makes sense that the US has won the most Gold Medals in Olympic basketball history.

But how many Gold Medals has Team USA won? And which other countries have taken home the gold?

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will commence on July 26 and end on August 11, so with the global event fast approaching, it is time to examine the all-time standings.

USA Basketball Has the Most Gold Medals

The US men have won 16, and the US women have won nine

The US has won the most Gold Medals in Olympic Basketball. Since 1936, Team USA has won gold in 16 of the 19 men’s tournaments and 9 of the 11 women’s tournaments.

The Team USA men won seven consecutive Gold Medals from 1936 (the inception) to 1968. Meanwhile, the Team USA women have won gold at every Olympics since 1996 (seven straight times).

Carmelo Anthony has won the most Gold Medals of any individual in Olympic Basketball, doing so three times in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He also won a Bronze Medal in 2004, his first appearance.

Following Anthony, the next Americans with the most Gold Medals are Kevin Durant with three (Anthony is the all-time leader as he has a total of four medals), David Robinson with two and LeBron James with two.

Other Countries That Have Won Gold in Basketball

Three other countries have brought home a Gold Medal

STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

As Team USA has won 16 of the 19 contests, only three other countries have bested America at its own sport.

Those times came in 1972 and 1988, when the Soviet Union won gold (Team USA took the Silver and Bronze in 1972 and 1988, respectively), and 2004, when Argentina won.

The 2004 Argentina team was led by Basketball Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili and featured other NBA players, including Luis Scola, Carlos Delfino and Andres Nocioni.

Yugoslavia won the tournament in 1980, but the United States boycotted that year’s Olympics due to a protest of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, which began in 1979. Therefore, it is not counted on official records.

Olympic Basketball - Medal Winners Gold Silver Bronze USA (16) Soviet Union (4) Brazil (3) Soviet Union (2) France (3) Lithuania (3) Argentina (1) Spain (3) Soviet Union (3)

The Soviet Union won the most silver medals in Olympic basketball history, with four straight from 1952 to 1964. France and Spain have three each (France in 1948, 2000 and 2020; and Spain in 1984, 2008 and 2012).

Brazil, Lithuania and the Soviet Union are tied for the most bronze medals in Olympic basketball history, each with three. Brazil won the bronze in 1948, 1960, and 1964; Lithuania in 1992, 1996 and 2000; and the Soviet Union in 1986, 1976 and 1980).

Once again, Team USA is favored to win the Gold Medal in basketball at the 2024 Olympics, currently posting -900 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Following them is Canada at +300, France at +1000 and Serbia at +1300.

With a roster as stacked as Team USA, it’s no wonder they are the favorites yet again.