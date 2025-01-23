The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match saw a rise of 1.43 million Netflix subscribers, according to new data published by analytics firm Antenna.

A Netflix press release from the 19th of November states: "60 million households watched the Paul vs Tyson main event live around the world, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams. Nearly 50 million households globally tuned in live for the co-main event of Serrano vs. Taylor 2."

According to Antenna, Netflix's Paul vs Tyson ranked fourth for sign-ups for major events between December 2023 and November 2024 in the US. Paramount+ saw 3.2m people sign up for their exclusive coverage of Super Bowl LVIII, while Peacock saw 2.85m sign-ups for the NFL AFC Championship game, 1.79m for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and 1.36m for their exclusive Brazil NFL game.