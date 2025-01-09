Summary WWE's switch to Netflix paid off with numerous records broken on their debut episode.

Huge success with a star-studded show, strategic balance between casual and hardcore fans.

WWE tripled their 2024 average viewership with Raw's Netflix premiere.

As WWE kick-started its Netflix era, newly released viewership numbers surrounding the event have validated the 10-year, $5 billion deal.

When WWE revealed they were leaving cable TV to join the world's largest streaming service, plenty of questions were asked about the move. From how adverts would work to what WWE's TV rating would be, one of the biggest parts of wrestling discourse was seemingly eradicated due to this move.

Viewership and demographic figures have plagued internet wrestling communities for the longest time. Leading to tribalistic interactions, WWE's departure from cable TV left people wondering how and if the viewership numbers would be reported. With Netflix not using the Nielsen rating, a recently released press release has unveiled all the numbers the WWE Universe have been dying to see.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: WWE's debut on Netflix marked the end of a historic 31-year reign for Monday Night Raw as the longest-running weekly episodic series on television.

WWE Continue to Break Records

Raw on Netflix continued WWE's theme of breaking company records

A star-studded show that found a happy middle ground between entertaining the casual fan, and not disrespecting the hardcore fan, WWE's premiere Raw was a huge success. With appearances from Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Rhea Ripley, the stars of yesteryear also came along for the ride. Whether it was The Undertaker, The Rock or John Cena, there was something for everyone.

A card that was WrestleMania-esque, it is because of this that the WWE set a company record for their highest-grossing arena event of all time. Just the first of numerous impressive feats achieved on their premiere show, the company also set a new record for merchandise sales at a non-PLE show.

Raw on Netflix Debut Audience

Over 3 million more viewers than their 2024 average

Picking up from where they left off in 2024, it appears that the WWE can't stop breaking records. As well as achieving numerous social media triumphs, such as trending at #1 on X for 14 hours in the UK, it is the viewership figures that will have left the WWE beaming.

Coming out of 2024 with an average of 1.6 million viewers on Raw, moving to the world's largest streaming service blew the doors open regarding potential viewership. A move that has paid dividends, WWE's switch to Netflix saw their premiere episode achieve 4.9 million global viewers.

A number that is spread across 2.6 million households, this saw a 116% increase from their 2024 average. The press release notes that the viewership figure doesn't include 92 countries/territories that currently don't air WWE on Netflix, so the global number of viewers in general would be much higher.

Numbers that can only be regarded as successful, the test for the WWE now is to see where they land in the coming weeks. With any debut show, a spike in viewership is to be expected. All that's left to see is if the debut show did enough to convince people to come back next week.