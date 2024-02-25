Highlights NFL teams have 53 players on the active roster in the regular season with an additional 16 on the practice squad.

Offense aims to score points led by the quarterback, while defense aims to prevent scoring.

Special teams focus on kicking plays, and practice squad players help prepare the team and provide depth.

When watching an NFL game, fans, especially those new to the game, may find themselves asking: How many players are on a football team?

While teams can have as many as 90 players during training camp, a typical NFL roster consists of 53 players during the regular season, with an additional 16 on the practice squad.

Each 53-man roster is then broken into three smaller units — offense, defense, and special teams — each serving a specific purpose during an NFL game.

Offense

The goal of an NFL offense is to score as many points as possible

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

When an NFL team has possession of the football, the goal of the 11 offensive players on the field is to advance the ball toward the other team's end zone and score points, whether it be a field goal (three points) or a touchdown (six points).

The leader of the offense, of course, is the quarterback, who handles the responsibility of calling the plays on the field that the head coach or the offensive coordinator typically sends in. Here's how a standard NFL offense breaks down:

Quarterback (QB): The player who leads the team and is primarily responsible for passing or handing off the football.

The player who leads the team and is primarily responsible for passing or handing off the football. Running Back (RB): The primary ball carrier who runs with the ball and may also catch passes.

The primary ball carrier who runs with the ball and may also catch passes. Wide Receiver (WR): Players who catch passes from the quarterback.

Players who catch passes from the quarterback. Tight End (TE): A player who lines up on the offensive line and can both block and catch passes.

A player who lines up on the offensive line and can both block and catch passes. Offensive Tackle (OT): Two players who line up on opposite edges of the offensive line, blocking for the quarterback and running back.

Two players who line up on opposite edges of the offensive line, blocking for the quarterback and running back. Offensive Guard (OG): Two players who line up on opposite interior sides of the offensive line, blocking for the quarterback and running back.

Two players who line up on opposite interior sides of the offensive line, blocking for the quarterback and running back. Center (C): The player who snaps the ball to the quarterback and is the leader of the offensive line.

Defense

The goal of an NFL defense is to stop the other team from scoring

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

When an NFL team is not in possession of the football, the goal of the 11 defensive players on the field is to stop the other team's offense from advancing down the field, thus reducing its chances to score.

Defenses can force a change of possession by preventing the other team from achieving a first down, thus causing a punt, forcing and recovering a fumble, intercepting a pass, or forcing a turnover on downs.

A standard defense is typically split into three main groups: defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs. Here's how a standard NFL defense breaks down:

Defensive End (DE): Players who line up on the edges of the defensive line and are tasked with pressuring the quarterback and stopping the run.

Players who line up on the edges of the defensive line and are tasked with pressuring the quarterback and stopping the run. Defensive Tackle (DT): Interior defensive linemen who work to disrupt the offensive line, both against the pass and the run.

Interior defensive linemen who work to disrupt the offensive line, both against the pass and the run. Linebacker (LB): Players who typically line up behind the defensive line and have a variety of responsibilities, including pressuring the quarterback, stopping the run, and covering receivers.

Players who typically line up behind the defensive line and have a variety of responsibilities, including pressuring the quarterback, stopping the run, and covering receivers. Cornerback (CB): Defensive backs who cover wide receivers and try to prevent them from catching passes.

Defensive backs who cover wide receivers and try to prevent them from catching passes. Safety (S): Defensive backs who play deeper in the secondary, helping to cover receivers and stop long passes.

Special Teams

Special teams involve those who take the field during kicking plays

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Special teams units are those involved in kicking plays during an NFL game, whether during a kickoff, a punt, a field goal attempt, or an extra point attempt following a touchdown.

While players from the offensive and defensive units are also used in these units, each also typically features a specialist:

Kicker (K): Kickers are responsible for kicking field goals, extra points, and kickoffs.

Kickers are responsible for kicking field goals, extra points, and kickoffs. Punter (P): Punters are specialized kickers who punt the ball to the opposing team after a failed offensive drive.

Punters are specialized kickers who punt the ball to the opposing team after a failed offensive drive. Long Snapper: Long snappers specialize in snapping the ball for punts and field goal attempts. They need precision and consistency in their snaps to ensure successful kicks and punts.

Long snappers specialize in snapping the ball for punts and field goal attempts. They need precision and consistency in their snaps to ensure successful kicks and punts. Kick Returner/Punt Returner: These players specialize in returning kickoffs or punts. Return specialists aim to gain positive yardage and potentially score touchdowns on returns.

Practice Squad

An NFL practice squad helps the team prepare for its next opponent

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the 53 players on the active roster, each NFL franchise is allowed 16 players on the practice squad, a unit that helps prepare the team for its next opponent.

While these players make significantly less money than those on the active roster, they gain valuable experience by learning the playbook and competing against the team's top players. Practice squad players also add depth when injuries occur and can be called up to the active roster during the season.