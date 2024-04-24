Highlights Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are leading the way in an intense title race this season.

They are all on course to potentially score more points than they average tally required to win the Premier League.

Man City have averaged 91.57 points across their total of seven title wins and will need a similar figure this time around.

In 2023/34, we have one of the greatest title races in Premier League history. Indeed, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have all locked horns at the top of the division, and it looks as though a champion will not be known until the very latest moments of the campaign.

Fans from each team will be looking at their fixtures in the run-in, trying to work out which games might see their rivals drop points – while also fretting over their own perilous schedules. And with a handful of fascinating matches still to play for all three sides, it really is up for grabs.

Evidently, this season is a season like any other. It may well take a fairly high number of points to win the division. But how many points does it usually take to lift the Premier League?

Premier League Champions Season Champions Points 1992/93 Manchester United 84* 1993/94 Manchester United 92* 1994/95 Blackburn Rovers 89* 1995/96 Manchester United 82 1996/97 Manchester United 75 1997/98 Arsenal 78 1998/99 Manchester United 79 1999/00 Manchester United 91 2000/01 Manchester United 80 2001/02 Arsenal 87 2002/03 Manchester United 83 2003/04 Arsenal 90 2004/05 Chelsea 95 2005/06 Chelsea 91 2006/07 Manchester United 89 2007/08 Manchester United 87 2008/09 Manchester United 90 2009/10 Chelsea 86 2010/11 Manchester United 80 2011/12 Manchester City 89 2012/13 Manchester United 89 2013/14 Manchester City 86 2014/15 Chelsea 87 2015/16 Leicester City 81 2016/17 Chelsea 93 2017/18 Manchester City 100 2018/19 Manchester City 98 2019/20 Liverpool 99 2020/21 Manchester City 86 2021/22 Manchester City 93 2022/23 Manchester City 89 *Seasons between 1992/93 and 1994/95 had 42 rounds of fixtures, compared to 38 ever since

Points Needed to Win the Premier League

Average: 87.67

There have been 31 Premier League winners ever since the debut campaign of the reformated English top-flight. On average, it has required the title-lifting team to pick up 87.67 points.

Manchester United have won the division more than any other side, doing so on 13 occasions (averaging 85 points). Manchester City are second with seven triumphs, but average more points (91.57); while Chelsea are next on five wins (90 points); then Arsenal with three titles (85 points); while Liverpool (99), Leicester City (81), and Blackburn Rovers (89) have all lifted the prize just once.

Fascinatingly, in the first seven years of the Premier League, an average of 82.71 points was needed to win the whole thing, even despite seasons between 1992/93 and 1994/95 having 42 rounds of fixtures. In compassion, the last seven title wins have seen the Champions earn an average of 94 points – showing just how much harder it is to be successful in the modern era.

This is largely down to the arrival of Pep Guardiola in England. His Manchester City team has won the last five of the last six Premier League titles. No team has ever won four titles in a row, but the Etihad outfit – albeit with 115 charges against their team – could do so if they triumph in 2023/24.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City are the only team to manage 100 points in a season, doing so in 2017/18.

Points Needed to Win 2023/24 Season

90 points will guarantee Man City triumph

The lowest tally ever needed to win a Premier League title was Manchester United, doing so in 1996/97 with a tally of just 75. Impressively, Arsenal have already matched that score with four games left to play, while Liverpool and Manchester City can also do the same, having both played fewer games.

Evidently, that tally will not be good enough for anybody this year but there is a chance that the general of average 87.67 could leave any one of the three teams in with a shout. However, they may well need more than that.

Arsenal and Liverpool can both manage a maximum total of 89 points if they win all their remaining games – which is incidentally how many points Man City managed when winning last season's title. Guardiola and co can go to better than that for a grand total of 91 if they win their final six fixtures without fail.

It's all set up for a fascinating final chapter of the season, only helping further the English top-flight's reputation as the best league in the world. It would take a brave individual to bet on just who will triumph next among the trio of front-runners, but it seems likely that one of the three will need an above-average season to come out on top.