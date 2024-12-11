It’s been another Premier League campaign with curveballs around every corner: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are looking increasingly unlikely to defend their crown, Arne Slot is flying high in his maiden season with Liverpool and West Ham United – despite hefty backing in the transfer market – are struggling to pull up trees.

All 20 teams are now 15 games (barring Merseyside rivals Everton and Liverpool) into the 2024/25 English top flight campaign as we approach the snow-soaked season – so what better time to take a short trip down memory lane to compare their performance to last campaign?

Which teams have seen an upturn in performances, and who have struggled more since the new campaign got underway in August 2024? Using information provided by Mail Online, we’ve compared every team’s points/positional difference between 15 games into 2023/24 and now.

2023/24

Mikel Arteta-led Arsenal were leading the charge at the summit

Close

Arsenal, for the last couple of seasons, have been City’s biggest title rivals and were on course to be crowned champions for the first time since 2003/04. They were in pole position 15 games in, while Jurgen Klopp – in his final foray as Reds boss – was just behind with 34 points.

Aston Villa were a shock contender for the title in the bronze medal position. Unai Emery’s men hauled 32 points from their opening 15 outings thanks to winning 10 of their games.

In a season won by Guardiola and his men, it may come as a surprise that they were merely in fourth place 15 games into last term – having won just nine and collating a points tally of 30.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guardiola is the only manager in Premier League history to win four Premier League titles in a row (20/21, 21/22, 22/23, 23/24).

Tottenham Hotspur, Erik ten Hag-led Manchester United and Newcastle United followed in 5th, 6th and 7th place, respectively. Brighton & Hove Albion were not far behind the European spots by this point, having collected 25 points from their seven wins, four draws and the same number of losses.

London-based trio West Ham United, Chelsea and Brentford were settling for mid-table mediocracy with the latter two teams sitting on 18 points and the exact same record of five victories, four draws and six defeats.

A total of nine points distanced 13th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers (18) and relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest (9). Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Everton were the three outfits sandwiched inbetween.

In the relegation spots were the three clubs who were, at the end of the campaign, demoted from the top flight and made to return to the Championship – Luton Town on nine points, Burnley on seven points and Sheffield United, regarded as one of the worst teams in Premier League history, on five points.

2023/24 Premier League Table - 15 Games In Rank Team W/D/L Points 1. Arsenal 11/3/1 36 2. Liverpool 10/4/1 34 3. Aston Villa 10/2/3 32 4. Manchester City 9/3/3 30 5. Tottenham Hotspur 8/3/4 27 6. Manchester Utd 9/0/6 27 7. Newcastle Utd 8/2/5 26 8. Brighton 7/4/4 25 9. West Ham Utd 7/3/5 24 10. Chelsea 5/4/6 19 11. Brentford 5/4/6 19 12. Fulham 5/3/7 18 13. Wolves 5/3/7 18 14. Crystal Palace 4/4/7 16 15. Bournemouth 4/4/7 16 16. Everton 6/2/7 12 17. Nottingham Forest 3/4/8 9 18. Luton Town 2/3/10 9 19. Burnley 2/1/12 7 20. Sheffield Utd 1/2/12 5

2024/25

Liverpool sat comfortably atop of the Premier League