The initial goal for all 32 NFL teams entering a new campaign is to reach the postseason with the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

And while that ultimate goal can only be accomplished by one team per year, nearly half the league now gets a shot at reaching the title game at the end of the regular season.

So, exactly how many teams make the NFL Playoffs?

How many teams make the NFL Playoffs?

The NFL last expanded the postseason field in 2020

In the early years of the NFL, a champion was determined solely by win-loss record with no postseason games played.

In 1932, the system failed, as the Chicago Bears and the Portsmouth Spartans (now the Detroit Lions) finished with the same record, leading to a playoff, which the Bears won.

To fix the issue, the league split the teams into two divisions in 1933 and implemented the NFL Championship Game, which pitted the winners of each against one another. At times, one-game playoffs were needed to break ties in the division standings.

In 1966, the winner of the NFL Championship Game, the Green Bay Packers, represented the league in the first Super Bowl (then called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game) against the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

The following year, the NFL expanded to 16 teams by adding the New Orleans Saints. The two eight-team conferences were then split into two divisions each, thus expanding the playoff field to four to include all four division winners.

When the NFL-AFL merger was completed ahead of the 1970 season, the postseason field increased to eight teams, then to 10 in 1978, and then to 12 in 1990.

In 2020, the league added another pair of teams to the mix, bringing the current number of teams to make the NFL Playoffs to 14, seven from the AFC and seven from the NFC.

How the NFL Playoffs work

Only one team from each conference receives an opening-round bye

With the NFL playoff field including seven teams from each conference, the top four seeds are reserved for the winners of each division (East, North, South, West) with seeding based on overall win-loss record.

The remaining spots, known as the wild-card spots, are given to the three non-division-winning teams from each conference with the best overall win-loss record.

If teams finish the regular season with the same record, seeding is determined by the official NFL tiebreaking procedures. Only the top seed from each conference receives a bye in the opening round.

Once the field is set, the NFL Playoffs begin with the Wild Card Round, which features the following format:

No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

From there, the winners move to the Divisional Round, which features the following format:

Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 seed

Second-lowest remaining seed at Second-highest remaining seed

The winners of those games then move to the respective AFC and NFC Championship Games:

Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed

Those winners, of course, square off in the Super Bowl, which is contested at a neutral site.

AFC Championship Game winner vs. NFC Championship Game winner

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how the NFL Playoffs work.