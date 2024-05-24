Highlights Aston Villa benefited the most from VAR mistakes this season, with a net score of +3, securing them a spot in the Champions League.

Nottingham Forest faced frustrations due to VAR errors, impacting their survival bid and leading to social media criticism.

Liverpool had the worst luck with VAR, finishing bottom of the standings with a net score of -4, impacting their title charge.

It has been another controversial season for the Video Assistant Referee, as VAR has continued to blight what has otherwise been a spectacular Premier League season. It was confirmed earlier this week that the campaign finished with 31 VAR mistakes being made, including some absolute disasters such as Luis Diaz's offside against Tottenham and Andre Onana's knockout blow against Wolves.

Without these mistakes, the outlook of the entire Premier League could've been different, with Tottenham robbed of a spot in next season's Champions League. But which clubs benefitted the most from these errors? Thanks to a report from ESPN, we can answer that question once and for all.

PL VAR Mistakes Table 2023/24 Rank Club Mistakes For Mistakes Against Net Score 1 Aston Villa 3 0 +3 2 Everton 2 0 +2 3 Manchester United 2 0 +2 4 Newcastle United 3 1 +2 5 Brentford 2 1 +1 6 Chelsea 2 1 +1 7 Luton Town 2 1 +1 8 Sheffield United 3 2 +1 9 West Ham United 1 0 +1 10 Arsenal 2 2 0 11 Bournemouth 1 1 0 12 Crystal Palace 1 1 0 13 Fulham 1 1 0 14 Manchester City 1 1 0 15 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 16 Burnley 1 3 -2 17 Nottingham Forest 2 4 -2 18 Brighton 1 3 -2 19 Wolves 0 3 -3 20 Liverpool 0 4 -4

Aston Villa Biggest Beneficiaries

Villa were one of four teams to have no mistakes go against them

For all the credit that Aston Villa have been given for their efforts in qualifying for Europe's elite competition for the first time in over 40 years, it seems as though the Villains' success has also received a helping hand from VAR. No other club has been on the right side of VAR errors more than Unai Emery's men (3). Only Newcastle and Sheffield United are tied with them.

The three mistakes in question include a 93rd-minute penalty against Crystal Palace when the game was tied at 1-1, which Villa would go on to convert. There were also two errors at Villa Park in a victory over Brighton, including the first goal of the game where Nicolo Zaniolo blocked the view of the goalkeeper whilst standing in an offside position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aston Villa will play in the Champions League for the first time since 1983 next season

However, where the Blades and the Magpies have seen mistakes go against them, Villa have not. This left them with a net score of +3, putting them at the top of the leaderboard. Everton and Manchester United follow closely behind +2, with each of those two teams also seeing no mistakes go against them.

Nottingham Forest's Frustrations Justified

The Garibaldi's slammed VAR on social media earlier in the season

One of the biggest VAR-related stories during the 2023/24 season was Nottingham Forest's social media tirade following their 2-0 defeat to Everton. In a game that was critical in Forest's bid for survival, they were on the receiving end of some questionable decisions. This led them to confirm that they were unhappy with Stuart Atwell being the VAR for the game due to him allegedly being a Luton Town fan, another team that were involved in the relegation battle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2023/2024 Premier League season is the first time two clubs have received point deductions and managed to avoid relegation.

Of all three decisions that the Garibaldi claimed had gone against them, only one was confirmed by the Key Match Incident panel to be a mistake. However, this was not the first incident the two-time European champions were aggrieved about. Forest had been denied two penalties in back-to-back games in February, which came around a similar time they appointed former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg as their referee analyst. Then in March, Brighton was fortunate not to see Jakub Moder sent off for a challenge on Neco Williams.

With these examples in mind, it is easy to think that Nuno Espirito Santo's men were hard done by last season. It's important not to ignore the fact that they did benefit from some very costly errors too, such as not giving away a penalty during a 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Liverpool the Biggest VAR Losers

Wolves and Brighton were also on the receving end of poor decisions

In a few years time, the history books might point towards the fact that Liverpool's terrible luck with VAR in the 2023/24 season derailed their title charge during Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour. The Reds finished bottom of these standings, with a net score of -4. Not once did the Merseysiders benefit from a VAR mistake, but they fell foul of one on four occasions.

The most notable incident was the aforementioned Luis Diaz offside, which was down to poor communication at Stockley Park. However, they were also denied a penalty against Arsenal in December which could've seen them take three valuable points.

Likewise, Wolves will be wondering whose bad side they got on as they too found themselves as victims of poor decisions in multiple instances. It started at the very beginning of the season when Andre Onana collided with a Wolves player in the penalty area but was not penalised for the challenge, something which led to Gary O'Neil receiving an apology. A couple of months later, Wolves dropped points to Newcastle after they conceded a penalty which the KMI panel believed the VAR should've overturned.

Meanwhile, Brighton also ended up with four errors costing them throughout the season, including a penalty decision in their penultimate fixture against Chelsea.