In a recent interview, McCaffrey claimed that he wants to play as long as he can and would like to play into his mid-30s.

With McCaffrey currently being 28, how many more years can he maintain his level of play as an elite running back?

Ever since Christian McCaffrey 's performances back in college at Stanford, the football world has been well-aware of his talents as a running back. He put the world on notice in college, then carried those high-level performances into the NFL , where he's since established himself as an elite running back.

He's had some struggles during his career, mainly with injuries, but ever since being traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers , he's found a way to stay healthy and regain that form. In a recent interview with Responsible Gambling, McCaffrey revealed that he'd like to continue playing into his mid-30s:

"Absolutely... I don't put limits on anything. I always go off how I feel, and I feel fantastic. I feel great. I look at guys around the league who are my age and are still balling, guys older than me like Derrick Henry and Raheem Mostert. They're in their 30's and they're Pro Bowlers and All-Pro caliber players. I absolutely think you can go as long as you want."

McCaffrey looks like he can do it now, but we all know running backs can age a bit quicker than most positions. With that in mind, how realistic is McCaffrey's claim?

How Many More Years Can McCaffrey Play At An Elite Level?

Can McCaffrey defy recent trends and continue his elite level of play into his 30s?

McCaffrey had two excellent years with the Panthers, in 2018 and 2019. He topped 1,000 rushing yards each season, named Second Team All-Pro in 2018 and First Team All-Pro in 2019. Then, injuries ravaged the next two years of his career, and he only appeared in 10 total games through the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

A quiet start to the 2022 campaign caused the Panthers to cash in on what they thought was a deteriorating asset, but after being traded to the 49ers, McCaffrey quickly got things back on track. He's turned into an elite running back again, and he was once again one of the best in the game in 2023.

Christian McCaffrey in 2023 Stat McCaffrey NFL RB Rank Carries 272 T-2nd Rushing Yards 1,459 1st Yards per Attempt 5.4 1st Rushing TD 14 2nd Receptions 67 3rd Receiving Yards 564 2nd Receiving TD 7 1st

Looking at his ranks among other running backs in the league, it's easy to see why he's appreciated as much as he currently is. He's been simply dominant, and at the age of 28, he led all running backs in rushing yards, yards per attempt, and receiving touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: McCaffrey has long been in the voting for the Offensive Player of the Year award, finishing third in 2019 and second in 2022. However, McCaffrey finally won the award outright in 2023 for the first time in his career.

Now, let's get back to the point he made that he wants to play into his mid-30s. How realistic is that?

In his quote, McCaffrey mentions Derrick Henry and Raheem Mostert as two players currently in their 30s and still playing well. Henry is about two years older than McCaffrey and will take the field as a 30-year-old for the first time in 2024. Mostert is the oldest of the bunch, currently at the age of 32.

Henry is still going strong, but there's a difference between him and McCaffrey. Since he was drafted in 2016, Henry has played less than 15 games once in his career. At 6'3", 247 lbs, his body is better prepared for the position's brutality than McCaffrey, who is 5'11", 205. For that reason, Henry doesn't feel like the best comparison.

Mostert is a similar size to McCaffrey, but he's taken much less physical punishment throughout his career. At this point in time, McCaffrey's got 1,297 career carries under his belt, and Mostert's at about half that, with 674. So, while Mostert has been playing at a high level into his 30s, McCaffrey has nearly double the amount of carries despite being about four years younger.

It's become well-known that running backs simply don't last as long in the league as other players, except for rare instances. Henry, for example, is physically much bigger than most running backs, so he could very well play at a high level into his 30s.

However, we've seen smaller running backs than Henry decline in the past at an eerily similar age to what McCaffrey is now. Le'Veon Bell , Arian Foster , Marshawn Lynch , Shaun Alexander and Deuce McAllister are all elite running backs from the past who have started to decline in their late 20s.

For McCaffrey, it mostly comes down to his usage. Having both the second-most carries and the third-most receptions of all running backs in 2023 is not a recipe to keep him performing at a high level further down the road. I mean, he's already dealing with a calf injury that worries the fantasy football world.

This isn't to claim he'll start declining next year, as that doesn't look likely. However, at his current usage, it's not likely that he'll perform at this caliber into his mid-30s, as he hopes to do. Fortunately, according to his head coach, a lighter workload is something the 49ers are considering.

