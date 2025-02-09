Marcus Rashford’s spell at Aston Villa is now underway. The winger, 27, replaced Leon Bailey in the 67th minute against Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup and fans have made their feelings clear on his inaugural performance at Villa Park.

In the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at Manchester United, there have been very few players to have the impact that Rashford did. A Carrington graduate, he plundered 138 goals and 63 assists before being pushed to the side by now-Old Trafford boss Ruben Amorim.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford is Manchester United’s 13th-highest goalscorer of all time, having struck 138 times in 426 outings.

Pre-Aston Villa move, Barcelona were also among his potential suitors, but players of the La Liga outfit were wary of his prospective arrival as his hefty wages would cause further complications for the five-time champions of Europe.

Unai Emery’s men, who are vying for Champions League qualification for next season, were the eventual beneficiaries of his talent as he put pen to paper on a six-month deal – but how did his first minutes in the claret and blue of Aston Villa go?

Rashford’s First Taste of Life at Aston Villa

The ex-Man Utd outcast replaced Leon Bailey on the 67th minute

Having signed on the dotted line in January, Rashford has been situated in Birmingham for a matter of days – and, as such, a start against Spurs was highly unlikely. Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Rogers, Donyell Malen and the aforementioned Bailey all started instead.

Eagerly waiting to show Villa Park – widely regarded as one of the best stadiums in the history of the Premier League – what he’s capable of, his introduction was met with a wave of applause two minutes after Rogers bagged his side’s second of the affair.

Alongside fellow debutant Marco Asensio, formerly of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, he was keen to make his mark by helping Aston Villa reach the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time since 2015 – and that he did with his intricate link-up play.

Despite Mathys Tel scoring late on for the visitors, Emery’s men held out for a 2-1 victory after Jacob Ramsey and Rogers were on target in the 2nd and 65th minute, respectively. But, across his 24-minute cameo, Rashford enjoyed 22 touches of the ball.

Unfortunately for the versatile forward, he entered the fray when his side were ahead and attempting to hold onto their narrow lead. As such, his opportunities to run behind and neatly combine with teammates came few and far between.

Alas, his passing accuracy of 93% (13/14) was a crowning aspect of his inaugural minutes in an Aston Villa strip. Not only that, but he was strong when dueling with the opposition – completing three of his five on the deck and his solitary battle in the air.

Out of sorts at Amorim’s Manchester United, as evidenced in his minutes – or lack thereof – in the latter stages of his stay at Old Trafford and Jhon Duran's departure to Saudi Pro League's Al-Nassr opened up a spot for the seasoned forward.

Statistics aside, what Rashford will be pleased most about is playing with a smile on his face. The fans inside the confines of Villa Park welcomed him as if he was one of their own - it's not time for him, who produced one of the best debuts in Premier League history for Manchester United, to cover himself in glory.

Fans React to Rashford’s Aston Villa Debut

'Playing with much better players does make a difference'

Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss Rashford’s short but sweet cameo in the Midlands. Referencing the fact that the home contingent were joyous every time he received possession of the ball, one supporter wrote:

This is exactly how you get the best out of Rashford, the fans cheering his every touch.

Another jokingly wrote: “This Rashford cameo has added 2 more years to my lifespan.”, while another highlighted his knack of putting the ball through the opponents’ legs. “Every Rashford nutmeg between now and May will add one year to my life expectancy.”

Bashing Manchester United – and the sad state of their current affairs in the process – one supporter wrote, “Rashford is balling out there man. Playing with much better players does make a difference.”

Emery is blessed to have a plethora of attacking talent on his hands, from the talismanic Ollie Watkins to the all-action John McGinn, and where Rashford fits into the Spanish tactician’s plans remains to be seen, but as long as it’s a fresh start.

One that could propel him back into England contention. Newly appointed, Thomas Tuchel is eyeing the 2026 World Cup as a tournament to end the Three Lions’ silverware curse – and there is every chance that Rashford could regularly feature.

Marcus Rashford - Club Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Manchester Utd 426 138 63 36/2 Manchester Utd U21 8 1 0 0/0 Manchester Utd U19 5 3 0 0/0 Aston Villa 1 0 0 0/0 Manchester Utd U18 1 1 0 1/0

All statistics per Transfermarkt and Sofascore - correct as of 09/02/25