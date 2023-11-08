Highlights Martavis Bryant, who hasn't played in the NFL in five years due to suspensions and off the field issues, has been reinstated by the NFL and signed by the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant has a troubled history off the field, with multiple suspensions for violating the league's substance abuse policy throughout his career.

While Bryant's skill set could be an asset to the Cowboys' offense, his controversial past and potential for distractions raise concerns about the move.

The Dallas Cowboys added a new member to their roster on November 7 as receiver Martavis Bryant signed with the team just a day after Week 9 wrapped up. Bryant had recently been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell on November 4, 2023, and a few days later, the Cowboys made their move.

Dallas was coming off a tough loss against the Philadelphia Eagles where the need for a secondary receiving option behind All-Pro Ceedee Lamb was all too clear. However, Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL in five years, so he is going to start off on the practice squad, and they will assess from there. Is this a good move for the Cowboys? Will Bryant actually see some playing time this season, and will he be an asset to the franchise?

Bryant with Pittsburgh

Last time Martavis Bryant was in the NFL, Donald Trump was still the president. Bryant hasn’t played in the league since November 11, 2018. Almost five years to the day. He was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violation of the terms of his reinstatement after he was suspended for the 2016 season for multiple violations of the substance abuse policy. But we will get to that in a second.

The wideout was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round in 2014 as the complement to Antonio Brown. Bryant had all the talent in the world and the physical attributes that NFL scouts dream of (he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at 6'4"), but he could not stop getting into trouble off the field. During his rookie year, Bryant pitched in with 26 receptions for 549 yards and eight touchdowns in just 10 games.

In 2015, Bryant was suspended for the first four games because of the league's outdated policy on marijuana use. However, he made his second-year debut on October 18, 2015, where he caught six passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He put up a career high a few weeks later with 178 yards as his potential and sky-high ceiling became all too clear.

Bryant was becoming an integral part of an extremely potent offense that included Brown, Big Ben, and Le'Veon Bell. Steelers fans began referring to the quartet as the "Killer Bees." He finished that season with 50 receptions for 765 yards and six touchdowns. His future was as bright as ever. Unfortunately, that brightness didn't last long, as Bryant failed more drug tests after the year, resulting in a full-year suspension for the 2016 campaign.

Trouble in paradise

The 2017 season rolled around, and Bryant was reinstated conditionally. He was back in action again with Pittsburgh. He entered the regular season as the starting WR alongside Brown. But the good times did not last too long. After a Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bryant did the one thing you should not do: he took his frustrations about his lack of a role on the offense to social media.

Then, he did the second thing you should not do and went on ESPN and announced that he wanted to be traded. Head coach Mike Tomlin would not be bullied, however, and stated that the organization had no desire to trade Bryant, so instead, he was demoted to the scout team and replaced with JuJu Smith-Schuster on October 25, 2017. Bryant was back on the active roster the following week, and he finished 2017 with 50 receptions for 603 yards and three scores.

In the offseason, Bryan got his wish, and he was traded to the Oakland Raiders. However, on September 1, 2018, he was released after the Raiders caught wind of another potential suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy again. The Raiders re-signed him to a one-year deal on a reduced salary 10 days later and Bryant managed to actually play football for a few weeks without any suspensions or controversy. He played in eight games total for Oakland, recording 19 catches for 266 yards and no touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Bryant was placed on injured reserve on December 5, 2018. Now, at this point, you would think the guy would have learned his lesson, but old habits die hard. Just nine days after being placed on IR, Bryant was suspended for the fourth time in four years, this time for violating the conditions of his reinstatement. He applied for reinstatement in 2019, but that was denied. In the interim, Bryant has stayed in shape by bouncing around the CFL, IFL, and XFL.

Will Bryant be a good fit for the Cowboys?

That brings us up to speed. So, the real question is: is this a good move for Bryant and Dallas? Well, for Bryant, of course it is. He is very lucky to be getting another shot in the NFL after such a long time away from the league. This is the best-case scenario for the wide receiver, considering his past.

As far as Dallas is concerned, this could be a great move for the organization, but skill set aside, Bryant has been suspended for more years than he has been in the NFL. However, Dallas has really struggled with consistency behind Lamb, with Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks producing at very disappointing levels so far in 2023.

Bryant is an explosive wideout who can deliver big plays for the Cowboys offense. He's a reliable receiver with all the physical tools you could ask for. After Jalen Tolbert was targeted on the most crucial play of the game last week, the Cowboys pretty much had nothing to lose by bringing a guy with Bryant's ceiling into the receivers room.

It would seem like Bryant's main issue in relation to his suspensions was his marijuana use, and with the NFL's updated laws concerning marijuana (fines rather than suspensions), he should have no problem staying out of trouble and probably should have been reinstated when those rules were changed anyway.

We know that Bryant can ball out, he made big plays for the Steelers on a regular basis, and he is very capable of doing so for the Cowboys. The Cowboys can be patient with Bryant as he re-adjusts back to the NFL-level of football, and it would be hard to imagine they committed anything more than a veteran minimum contract to the receiver, which means they have no real financial investment here either.

Bryant has been playing in other leagues, so he hasn’t been completely out of football, which is also a good thing for both parties. The Cowboys were impressed during his workout, which shows optimism in his abilities at age 31. He would be a great secret weapon for Dallas coming down the stretch. Every single time he was suspended, Bryant came back with a vengeance, and he should be able to do it one last time.

