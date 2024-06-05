Highlights Martin Braithwaite has seen his total net worth rise to over £250m thanks to his earnings away from football.

Footballers' earnings have continued to increase to astronomical levels, with player contracts and ever more lucrative sponsorship deals being signed every year. TV revenue for clubs, particularly in the Premier League, continues to rise year upon year, and the commercialisation period is marked by fifteen out of the twenty clubs being owned by billionaires.

Nevertheless, while some football players choose to take their salary and run with it, considering it enough to get by, others have managed to put their income to good use to create even bigger fortunes through various different business ventures. This is certainly the case with Espanyol forward Martin Braithwaite, who is one of the sport's richest individuals as of 2024.

The 33-year-old has endured an ebbing and flowing career on the pitch, with his performances at Middlesbrough - and then Leganes - earning him an end-of-career move to Barcelona, before he stooped back down to second-tier club Espanyol in his autumn years. However, it is off it that the Danish international has prospered the most.

Footballers who have become rich outside of football Player Net worth ($) Net worth (£) Company Mathieu Flamini US$14,000,000,000.00 £12,320,000,000.00 GF Biochemicals Louis Saha US$4,900,000,000.00 £4,312,000,000.00 Axis Stars Martin Braithwaite US$287,433,216.00 £252,941,230.08 NYCE Companies Andres Iniesta US$120,000,000.00 £105,600,000.00 FirstVision Thomas Graverson US$100,000,000.00 £88,000,000.00 Poker and Investment Gerard Pique US$80,000,000.00 £70,400,000.00 Kosmos Michael Owen US$68,000,000.00 £59,840,000.00 One to Eleven Limited Robbie Fowler US$50,000,000.00 £44,000,000.00 Robbie Fowler Sports Promotions Limited David Villa US$50,000,000.00 £44,000,000.00 Kraneshares Ryan Bertrand US$14,000,000.00 £12,320,000.00 Silicon Markets

Martin Braithwaite's Real Estate Success

A family-run business is booming

While Mathieu Flamini's exploits have seen his net worth rise to over £10 billion, on the list above, Braithwaite is one of very few still playing. But while he's only earning £20,000 a week for Espanyol - which doesn't even rank him highest in Spain's second division - he is making mega money in the property world. Holding a partnership stake in NYCE Companies has resulted in a personal fortune of over $287 million.

Braithwaite invested around £617,000 ($850,000) back in 2017 with his uncle, Philip Michael, and it grew to be worth £7.2m by the end of the year. And, by 2021, the enterprise had grown to 25 times the size, with Braithwaite and Michael owning 1,500 apartments and having a further 500 under development as they continued to provide affordable housing in historically black neighbourhoods across Philadelphia and New Jersey. Back then, whilst speaking to Danish outlet B.T., his uncle said:

"It started with our family having been in the real estate business for a long time. Here, you will find that one of the ways you can build a fortune and secure your future financially is by investing in real estate. And that's what I've been doing with my dad and Martin since I came over here. Martin's role is very much about how we do in terms of strategy and vision in the long run. He is involved, but not so involved that it distracts him from football."

Braithwaite himself added to this ambitious rhetoric of financial freedom. In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, he said:

"I always had this American side, and I think maybe that's why my mindset is maybe more American: dreaming big, doing amazing things, writing goals down."

Other Business Endeavours

Braithwaite's success off the pitch doesn't stop at real estate

It is clear that Braithwaite is a jack of all trades. Not only is he one of football's most successful men for his real estate profitability, but he also owns a clothing brand called 'Trente' - founded by his French entrepreneur wife Anne-Laure Braithwaite - which is also believed to have enjoyed enormous success in her native country. Further to this opulence, the couple owns a restaurant called 'Gave' - located in Barcelona - where his wife has inspired many of the vegetarian dishes served on the menu.

This businessman side hustle in Braithwaite's extraordinary life, according to a report by MARCA in 2021, led to him becoming Barcelona's richest footballer at the time of Lionel Messi's departure to PSG. Despite being on £85,000 a week during his residence in Catalonia - which ranked him as just the fourteenth-highest earner alongside midfielder Carles Alena - his excellence in all areas of business has coined him an elite entrepreneur.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Braithwaite played just 58 times for Barcelona during his two-year stay at the club, scoring a mere 10 goals.

His bank account's splendour directly contrasted that of his club's just two years ago when Barcelona had exceeded the La Liga's salary limit by 40%, leading to cuts all across the board. Crippling debt had hung over the Catalan giants for years, and Braithwaite was one of those to be shifted on to make room for incomings upon the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.