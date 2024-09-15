Matthijs de Ligt started seeing a psychologist this summer to help him overcome his recent struggles on the football pitch, according to the Daily Mail. The defender joined Manchester United during the transfer window, bringing an end to a two-year stint in Germany with Bayern Munich which largely failed to live up to expectations.

The centre-back initially burst onto the scene with Ajax as a promising teenager in the late 2010s and had the whole world in his hands. He seemed destined for the top, but after spells with Juventus and Bayern, things weren't going too well for him earlier this year. He failed to play a single minute at Euro 2024 and his career didn't seem to be heading in the direction he wanted.

As a result, he struggled mentally, but rather than allow the setbacks and the issues to overwhelm him, he turned to an eye-opening method and it helped him overcome the situation and bounce back very impressively.

De Ligt Started Seeing a Psychologist

He learned to stop focusing on negatives

Taking care of yourself mentally is one of the most important things any human can do. In a sport as intense as football, with the pressure it brings, it can be even more vital for athletes playing the beautiful game to make sure they prioritise a healthy mindset. While he was struggling mentally earlier this summer, De Ligt decided to start seeing a psychologist to face his problems head on and speaking recently, he revealed it paid off.

"These kinds of moments can be tough. By talking about it you make things lighter and you can put the energy back on the pitch instead of wasting it on those kinds of thoughts."

Admittedly, seeing a psychologist hasn't compeltely rid De Ligt of some of his struggles on the pitch. He had a really rough international break with the Netherlands recently where he was at fault for three of his opponents' goals during two matches and was even dragged off at half time in the second contest against Germany. It has helped how he responds to adversity, though.

De Light Showed Great Mental Strength Against Southampton

He bounced back emphatically after his international woes

After his disappointing defending allowed Edin Dzeko to score for Bosnia & Herzegovina during the Netherlands' recent win against the nation, Ronald Koeman criticised De Ligt publicly and highlighted the situation. Next time out, the comments were still clearly playing on his mind and he made two mistakes to hand Germany a pair of goals. He was replaced at half-time and it was a disastrous run in the national team.

De Ligt bounced back in a big way, though, when he returned to club football and shone for United as Erik ten Hag's side beat Southampton. The 25-year-old scored his team's first goal of the game and was named Player of the Match for his display throughout.

It was the perfect response to a rough stretch and shows that his work with a psychologist is already having a positive impact on his career and his mental health as a whole.