Three-time World Champion, Max Verstappen, entered Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix with a slender lead of 47 points over title rival Lando Norris. The Dutch driver ended the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix in sixth, while the Brit grabbed a second-place finish. Heading into the Sao Paulo weekend, the McLaren man had a real chance of erasing a huge portion of that lead with just a few races remaining in the season.

Norris' chances were further helped by Verstappen starting 17th on the grid due to a combination of poor qualifying and a five-place grid penalty for taking a new engine. The Brit, on the other hand, started on pole. However, what followed on Sunday was an absolute masterclass in wet-weather driving as Verstappen demolished the field and recorded a come-from-behind win by a margin of 19 seconds.

That win not only increased the reigning World Champion's lead to 62 points, but it also gave him a shot at winning his fourth consecutive title in the next race in Las Vegas. If Verstappen leaves Nevada with a lead of 60-plus points, he will be crowned world champion with a couple of races to spare.

2024 Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 04/11/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 393 2. Lando Norris McLaren 331 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 307 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 262 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 244

If the 2024 World Drivers' Championship ends in a tie after Abu Dhabi, then the winner will be decided via countback as the driver with the most number of wins will take the title. Verstappen has Norris covered in that aspect, with the Dutch driver winning eight races this season to the British driver's three. However, that is a highly unlikely scenario considering the fact that Verstappen already has a more than 60-point lead with just three races remaining.

Here are all the permutations, as per The Race, that will give Verstappen his fourth world championship.