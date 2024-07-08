Highlights The Green Bay Packers are distinct from the rest of the teams in the NFL due to their unique history.

They were founded in 1919, and initially funded by a meat-packing company, which gave them their name.

After nearly going bankrupt in 1922, the team were bailed out by local businessmen and became publicly-owned, and they remain the only publicly-owned franchise in the NFL.

They're the third-oldest team in the NFL, after the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears—with whom they share the league's oldest and most storied rivalry—and they're the oldest team not to change locations. This is despite the fact that Green Bay is by far the smallest market in professional American sports with a population of just 106k, and the Packers are the last of the small-town teams that populated the NFL in the 1920s.

The reason why the Packers have never moved is due to their ownership structure. Unlike the rest of the teams in the NFL, and indeed the rest of American sports, they are community-owned and non-profit. Rather than having a single owner, the franchise is owned by hundreds of thousands of stockholders.

None of the stockholders are allowed to own more than 200,000 shares, which is equivalent to roughly four percent of all Packers stock, to ensure the franchise remains community-owned.

Packers stock isn't normal stock either. Instead of giving the owner financial benefits, it gives the shareholders voting rights, an invitation to the company's annual meeting, and the ability to buy shareholder-only merchandise. The franchise is run by a seven-member executive committee, which in turn is elected from a 45-member board of directors.

The Packers' unusual set-up derives from its humble origins, and early financial troubles.

Packers Were Born In A Newsroom

Local newspaper editor George Whitey Calhoun was instrumental in the franchise's creation

Not much is known about the meeting where the Packers were founded. On August 11, 1919, the editor of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, George Whitey Calhoun, and former local high school football star Curly Lambeau organized a meeting in the editorial rooms of the Press-Gazette.

It's unclear if many people knew about the meeting ahead of time, or who actually attended it, but two days later the Press-Gazette revealed that the team had been created, and that several former high school football stars would play for the team.

Lambeau worked as a shipping clerk at the Indian Packing Company before founding the team, and secured a $500 investment from the company, which the team used to buy uniforms. In turn, Lambeau decided to name the team after their sponsor. Initially, he wanted to call them the Green Bay Indians, before the team was renamed to the Green Bay Packers after a suggestion by his girlfriend at the time.

Football at the time was a highly regional sport. The Packers initially played nearby teams, and there was no thought of joining a national league. The team was mostly funded by the players at first, although the team was eventually able to charge an attendance fee after local businesses funded the construction of a fence around the field where they played.

The Packers dominated their competition, only losing two games in their first two seasons, and they were a class above the other local outfits. They were invited to the American Professional Football Association in August 1921, which would soon be renamed the National Football League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In their inaugural 1919 season, the Green Bay Packers outscored their opponents 565-12 over the course of 11 games.

Their first season was a success at first. Against far tougher competition, the Packers won three games and finished with a winning record, despite being the smallest city in the league. However, they were soon mired in controversy.

In a post-season game against Racine, they were caught using three Notre Dame players under assumed names, and were ejected from the league. Lambeau was able to convince the league to let them back in for the 1922 season, but they were soon in deep financial trouble.

Packers Nearly Went Bankrupt

A group of businessmen saved the franchise from financial ruin



Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

The 1922 season was a financial disaster for the Packers. They struggled to generate consistent revenue, and had to contend with Green Bay's famous frosty weather. Several of their games were barely attended due to intense rain, and the team lost money on most of the games they held.

With the club nearing bankruptcy, something had to change. A group of local businessmen, known as the Hungry Five, raised funds for the team and formed the Green Bay Football Corporation, which is the organization that still runs the team today and in which members of the public that want to be part owners of the Packers can buy stock.

The team became publicly owned, and shares of stock were sold to establish the team as an organization. To ensure the team would not be financially motivated to relocate to another city, the founders of the corporation stipulated that if the team was sold, all profits would have to be donated to charity. Many other franchises, such as the Clevelad/L.A./St. Louis/L.A. Rams and the Oakland/L.A./Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, surely wish they'd thought of that fail safe.

The team was able to stay afloat after that, and survived a cull of several of the underperforming teams in 1927. The Packers soon grew to become one of the most successful franchises in the National Football League, winning three titles in a row from 1929 to 1931, and five more under the legendary Vince Lombardi from 1962 to 1967, including the first two Super Bowls.

A team that started with only a $500 investment, and that nearly collapsed several times, went on to become the most successful team in NFL history, winning 13 NFL titles, nine of which came before the Super Bowl era.

