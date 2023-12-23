Highlights The Dolphins can win the AFC East title in Week 16 with a win and some help.

Miami can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Cowboys.

The Dolphins have the toughest schedule in the NFL over the final three weeks, but chances of missing the playoffs are low.

With three weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins are on the cusp of winning the AFC East for the first time in 15 years.

As the New England Patriots had a stranglehold on the division for the better part of two decades, the Dolphins' last division title came in 2008, the year Tom Brady tore his ACL in Week 1. So that one comes with a bit of an asterisk.

But this year's crown certainly wouldn't, as Miami has been atop the division for the vast majority of this season. And if everything falls into place in Week 16, the Dolphins could wrap up the division on Sunday evening.

But even if Mike McDaniel & Co. don't win the division this week, they can still secure their spot in the NFL Playoffs for the second straight season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

How the Dolphins lock down the AFC East in Week 16

The Dolphins have several clinching scenarios in Week 16

Coming off an improbable fall-from-ahead loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, the Dolphins bounced back nicely with a 30-0 victory last Sunday over the New York Jets behind a near-perfect performance from Tua Tagovailoa and a dominant display from the defense.

At 10-4, the Dolphins enter their matchup with the Cowboys holding a two-game lead in the AFC East over the Buffalo Bills, who soundly defeated Dallas in Week 15 to keep their division-winning and overall playoff hopes alive.

As to how the 'Fins can clinch the AFC East in Week 16, they'll need the Bills to lose to or tie the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Only with one of those results can Miami lock down the division on Sunday.

Dolphins win vs. Cowboys + Bills lose/tie vs. Chargers

Dolphins tie vs. Cowboys + Bills lose vs. Chargers

As to how the Dolphins can punch their postseason ticket without winning the division in Week 16, they're in a "win and you're in" situation, as a victory over the Cowboys gets the job done. There are also five scenarios in which they could clinch if they don't defeat Dallas, although all five involve an improbable tie.

Dolphins win vs. Cowboys

Dolphins tie vs. Cowboys + Jaguars lose vs. Buccaneers

Dolphins tie vs. Cowboys + Colts lose vs. Falcons + Texans lose vs. Browns

Dolphins tie vs. Cowboys + Colts lose/tie vs. Falcons + Browns lose vs. Texans

Dolphins tie vs. Cowboys + Texans lose/tie vs. Browns + Bengals lose/tie vs. Steelers

Dolphins tie vs. Cowboys + Bengals lose/tie vs. Steelers + Colts lose/tie vs. Falcons

A look at the Dolphins' remaining schedule

The Dolphins have the toughest schedule in the NFL over the final three weeks

While it seems impossible that the Dolphins could not only lose the AFC East but also miss the playoffs altogether, that scenario does exist.

And it doesn't help that Miami has the toughest schedule over the final three weeks of the season based on the combined winning percentage of remaining opponents.

Following their matchup with the Cowboys, the Dolphins then square off with the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens and close out the season with their second battle with the Bills, to whom they lost by 28 points back in Week 4.

Miami Dolphins remaining schedule Week Date Opponent 16 Sunday, December 24 vs. Dallas Cowboys 17 Sunday, December 31 at Baltimore Ravens 18 Sunday, January 7 vs. Buffalo Bills

As so many different things would need to play out for Miami to miss the playoffs, there's about a 1% chance of that actually happening.

But given the difficulty of their remaining schedule and the way the Bills have played lately, the Dolphins could certainly fall from first place in the AFC East at season's end and wind up in one of the wild-card slots. We'll find out soon enough.

