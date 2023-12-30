Highlights The Miami Dolphins clinched their spot in the NFL Playoffs with a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.

Kicker Jason Sanders played a crucial role in the victory, scoring 16 of Miami's 22 points.

The Dolphins have a chance to clinch the top spot in the AFC East for the first time in 15 years with a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

While the Miami Dolphins were unable to lock down the AFC East in Week 16 thanks to the Buffalo Bills beating the Los Angeles Chargers, they were able to clinch their spot in the NFL Playoffs with a victory of their own over the Dallas Cowboys.

While notching their first win of the season over a team with a winning record, the Dolphins didn't get the firepower they typically get from their offense. Even with MVP candidate Tua Tagovailoa completing 24 of 37 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown, 16 of Miami's 22 points came courtesy of kicker Jason Sanders.

A First-Team All-Pro selection in 2020, Sanders began his day with a career-long 57-yard field goal in the first quarter and then tacked on kicks of 52, 54, and 35 yards (plus the extra point following Tua's TD pass to Raheem Mostert) to help Miami to a 19-10 lead late in the third quarter.

After Dallas staged a furious fourth-quarter comeback to take a one-point lead, Sanders secured a 22-20 victory for Miami with a 29-yard field goal as time expired.

The Dolphins are now set for yet another high-profile showdown in Week 17 with the Baltimore Ravens, the very team they're chasing in the AFC for the No. 1 overall seed. And while they can't clinch the top spot in the conference this week, even with a win, they can clinch the top spot in the AFC East for the first time in 15 years.

Miami Dolphins Week 17 clinching scenarios

A Dolphins win or a Bills loss locks up the AFC East for Miami

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The path to the first AFC East title is quite simple for Mike McDaniel & Co. in Week 17. If the Dolphins can go into Baltimore and knock off the Ravens, they win the division.

That's obviously much easier said than done, as the Ravens just established themselves as the top team in the NFL with an impressive 33-19 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas night.

But again, if the Dolphins win, they win the AFC East and keep themselves in the running for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The top spot in the conference would then be decided in Week 18 pending the outcomes of Miami's matchup with the Bills and Baltimore's battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Dolphins lose to the Ravens on Sunday, they'd be out of the running for the No. 1 seed as Baltimore clinches both the AFC North and the top seed with a victory.

However, even with a loss, Miami can still clinch the AFC East as long as the Bills lose to or tie the New England Patriots.

Miami Dolphins AFC East clinching scenarios

Dolphins win vs. Ravens

Bills lose/tie vs. Patriots

If the Dolphins lose and the Bills win, that sets up a winner-take-all showdown for the division in Miami in Week 18, a scenario that seemed unfathomable just a few weeks back before Buffalo turned things around.

All that's left to do now is just wait and see how everything plays out in Week 17.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.