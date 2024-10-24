Michael Bisping helped inspire the UFC's newest sensation, Sharabutdin "Bullet" Magomedov, to compete in MMA at the elite level, the unbeaten fighter told reporters Wednesday in Las Vegas.
Magomedov is one of the UFC's rising stars. The 30-year-old joined the UFC in October, 2023, and beat Bruno Silva by decision, Antonio Trocoli by knockout in June, and then Michael Oleksiejczuk by decision in August. He returns to the Octagon on Saturday for a UFC 308 bout against Armen Petrosyan in a middleweight three-rounder which opens the pay-per-view part of the ESPN broadcast.
|
STATS
|
SHARA 'BULLET' MAGOMEDOV
|
UFC FIGHTS
|
3
|
UFC PERFORMANCE BONUSES
|
2
|
TOTAL FIGHTS
|
14
|
WINS
|
14
|
KNOCKOUTS
|
11
|
DIVISION
|
Middleweight
|
DISCIPLINE
|
Muay Thai
|
NATIONALITY
|
Russian
Magomedov has fought to date with one eye, and if it weren't for Bisping, who won the UFC middleweight championship with the use of only one eye, Shara may never have reached for the combat sports stars.
How Michael Bisping Helped Inspire Shara Magomedov
He 'went down this path already,' Bullet said of Bisping
Ahead of the UFC 308 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi this weekend, reporters asked if there was anything he learned studying Bisping.
Magomedov said that for every fight in his career, he's always had an opponent who "has tried to take advantage of" the possibilty his eyesight from particular angels may be compromised.
"When it comes to Bisping, yes, he is a motivation because he’s somebody who has went down this path already," Magomedov said.
"He’s laid down the path, and he set an example for me, so it’s much easier to follow somebody’s path as opposed to wander around in the dark. I think the way he is a motivator for me and for other people is he said that everything is possible."
He continued: "The most important thing is not to let your hands down and keep on going forward and keep on chasing your dream and then it’s possible."
UFC 308 Has a Number of Top Tier Fights
The pay-per-view card is a strong offering
Here is the 13-bout card in full:
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Carlos Leal — welterweight
- Ismail Naurdiev vs Bruno Silva — middleweight
- Farid Basharat vs Victor Hugo — bantamweight
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Chris Barnett — heavyweight
- Abusupiyan Magomedov vs Brunno Ferreira — middleweight
- Mateusz Rebecki vs Myktybek Orolbai — lightweight
- Geoff Neal vs Rafael dos Anjos — welterweight
- Ibo Aslan vs Raffael Cerqueira — light heavyweight
- Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Armen Petrosyan — middleweight
- Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakic — light heavyweight
- Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige — featherweight
- Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev — middleweight
- Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway — UFC featherweight championship
ESPN airs the UFC 308 prelims from 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT and the pay-per-view is set to begin around 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.