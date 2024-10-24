Michael Bisping helped inspire the UFC's newest sensation, Sharabutdin "Bullet" Magomedov, to compete in MMA at the elite level, the unbeaten fighter told reporters Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Magomedov is one of the UFC's rising stars. The 30-year-old joined the UFC in October, 2023, and beat Bruno Silva by decision, Antonio Trocoli by knockout in June, and then Michael Oleksiejczuk by decision in August. He returns to the Octagon on Saturday for a UFC 308 bout against Armen Petrosyan in a middleweight three-rounder which opens the pay-per-view part of the ESPN broadcast.

STATS SHARA 'BULLET' MAGOMEDOV UFC FIGHTS 3 UFC PERFORMANCE BONUSES 2 TOTAL FIGHTS 14 WINS 14 KNOCKOUTS 11 DIVISION Middleweight DISCIPLINE Muay Thai NATIONALITY Russian

Magomedov has fought to date with one eye, and if it weren't for Bisping, who won the UFC middleweight championship with the use of only one eye, Shara may never have reached for the combat sports stars.

How Michael Bisping Helped Inspire Shara Magomedov

He 'went down this path already,' Bullet said of Bisping

Ahead of the UFC 308 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi this weekend, reporters asked if there was anything he learned studying Bisping.

Magomedov said that for every fight in his career, he's always had an opponent who "has tried to take advantage of" the possibilty his eyesight from particular angels may be compromised.

"When it comes to Bisping, yes, he is a motivation because he’s somebody who has went down this path already," Magomedov said.

"He’s laid down the path, and he set an example for me, so it’s much easier to follow somebody’s path as opposed to wander around in the dark. I think the way he is a motivator for me and for other people is he said that everything is possible."

He continued: "The most important thing is not to let your hands down and keep on going forward and keep on chasing your dream and then it’s possible."

UFC 308 Has a Number of Top Tier Fights

The pay-per-view card is a strong offering

Here is the 13-bout card in full:

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Carlos Leal — welterweight

Ismail Naurdiev vs Bruno Silva — middleweight

Farid Basharat vs Victor Hugo — bantamweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Chris Barnett — heavyweight

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs Brunno Ferreira — middleweight

Mateusz Rebecki vs Myktybek Orolbai — lightweight

Geoff Neal vs Rafael dos Anjos — welterweight

Ibo Aslan vs Raffael Cerqueira — light heavyweight

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Armen Petrosyan — middleweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakic — light heavyweight

Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige — featherweight

Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev — middleweight

Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway — UFC featherweight championship

ESPN airs the UFC 308 prelims from 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT and the pay-per-view is set to begin around 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.