Former UFC fighter Michael Bisping has recently revealed the plan he had in place to avoid the discovery of the eye injury that could have ended his career before he became a champion.

'The Count' was a force during his active years in the UFC's middleweight division from 2008 to 2017, eventually becoming the UFC middleweight champion at UFC 199 after a huge first-round knockout upset over Luke Rockhold. But that glorious moment almost never came to be.

Michael Bisping's Eye

The fighter actually has a fake eye after sustaining an injury mid-fight

Close

He suffered from a detached retina after a loss to Brazil's Vitor Belfort in 2013, years before his title-winning fight, causing him to lose his vision in his right eye. Yet, he still managed to keep fighting until 2019, when an injury to his other eye forced him to call it quits before things got any worse.

Britain's first UFC champion talked in more detail about that period of his life during an appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, where he revealed that he was scared about the prospect of the damage being discovered by doctors, preventing him from continuing his time in the UFC.

“Even on sight, the commission, on the day of the weigh-ins, they want to check your vision. I was always terrified, because I didn’t have this (fake eye) then. That was only a few years ago. My eye looked terrible; it looks even worse now. It looked a little bit better back then, but you could clearly see when you looked at the eye that it wasn’t healthy.

“With the doctors, I would think all they have got to do is cover that eye and say, ‘How many fingers’? And then I’m f*****. Me and Jason Parillo had a thing. If he covers up the eye, ‘Cough for one finger, yawn for two fingers’. To be honest, they never even did it. They just went, ‘Can you see out of that eye’? I’d go, ‘Yeah’. And then they’d say, ‘Ok’.

While the plan was apparently never needed, it was a huge risk for Bisping and his trainer Parillo to take, considering the health risk. Yet, that gamble led to a historical title that neither will certainly regret making now, but the mental toll it took on the Count can never be forgotten even after retirement.

On that point, Bisping said: “So, every training camp, the fight was the easy part, because I was always terrified of spending all this money on a training camp. I’m putting all this effort into it, I’m going to fly to wherever it is, and then the day before, I’m going to get pulled from the fight, so the stress was major. Then, when I’d get past the weigh-ins, it was a relief. Now, I know I can fight, now I’m happy. All I’ve got to do is go out and fight."

Michael Bisping's professional MMA career 39 fights 30 wins 9 losses By KO 18 3 By submission 2 2 By decision 10 4

The first eye injury caused him to suffer from strabismus, and he has since invested in a cosmetic latex lens that matches with his other eye.

Many fans and fellow fighters do hold the Mancunian in high regard for his career and mentality. He fought and defeated other noteworthy fighters such as Rockhold, Anderson Silva, and Dan Henderson to end with a professional record of 30-9. He was also inducted into the modern wing of the UFC Hall of Fame, cementing his status as a legend of mixed martial arts.